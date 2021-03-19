





Article content A recent privacy breach by Sarnia’s integrity commissioner has one city councillor calling for Sarnia to part ways with Paul Watson and find someone new. In a notice of motion coming to council Monday, Coun. Brian White calls for the city to release Watson – Sarnia’s integrity commissioner for the past two years – from his contract and start a request-for-proposal process to appoint a replacement. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Time for a new integrity commissioner, Sarnia councillor says Back to video “I just wanted council to have the opportunity to discuss the matter together and to do what we can to instil confidence in the community, which has been shaken,” White said. The breach happened March 8, when Watson appeared to show the names of complainants while sharing his screen during a virtual code-of-conduct refresher course with council. During the meeting, Watson was attempting to queue a musical prelude to his presentation when the names were displayed. A city tech official and then Mayor Mike Bradley attempted to notify him about the breach.

Article content “Mr. Watson, is it your intention – you’re listing on the left-hand side all the names of people that have complained,” Bradley said. “Um, geez. OK, well I guess I must have my email open,” Watson replied, “so I guess I better close that.” The names then disappeared and the meeting continued. Several people have been in contact about the breach since, White said. “There’s been definitely an outpouring of concern, fear that if they try to file a complaint that their privacy will be at risk.” That’s unacceptable, he said. “Whether it was an innocent mistake or not, it’s unfortunate that people at this point feel they can no longer have confidence in that system.” Integrity commissioners are legally required for all municipalities in Ontario and investigate complaints from members of the public and others on council if officials step outside the bounds of codes of conduct. In Sarnia, that includes provisions to treat everyone with respect, be truthful, and not unduly influence city staff. Sarnia resident Robert Dickieson said his name was among seven shared in the recent breach. He received a call of apology from Watson two days later, but it was too little too late, he said, adding he’s complained to the Law Society of Ontario and the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario, and is calling for Watson’s resignation. “The apology more than 48 hours later after the event – and it wasn’t sincere, it was an ‘I was told to apologize’ kind of thing – it just made it worse,” Dickieson said. “(Watson) should have known better.”

Article content The Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario’s guide for response to breaches calls for notifying those affected “as soon as reasonably possible” if the breach poses any risk or harm. “If the integrity commissioner that was giving a presentation about integrity on the day doesn’t know what the next step is, then I really question his competency in his role,” said Dickieson, noting he also thinks Bradley, as chair of the meeting, should have reached out and apologized that same day. “The city could have handled the whole situation so much better,” Dickieson said. Bradley responded that he was the one who brought the breach to Watson’s attention, and noted Watson had apologized to everyone who was affected. “I considered it a minor incident,” Bradley said. “It was unfortunate. It was not deliberate obviously.” People should be forgiven if they make mistakes, he said. He called White’s contention the breach puts a chill on people’s confidence to come forward with complaints “ridiculous.” “(Watson) did not release it deliberately. It was an innocent mistake.” Watson during the meeting admitted to not being very tech savvy, the mayor said, “and then proved it about five minutes later.” Bradley said he senses Watson has been “fair and balanced” when he’s been faced with complaints “and does everything he can to mitigate them and to resolve them. That I think is appreciated.” Watson declined to comment on a matter being considered by council.

Article content His four-year contract with the city was initially estimated at $37,000 per year, including a $295 hourly rate, mileage at 45 cents per kilometre, and $1-per-year retainers. The estimate, required for the bidding process when he was selected by council, is based on 120 hours of work. Three complaints were submitted to his office in the second half of 2020 and, in all cases, he found “insufficient grounds” for an investigation, he said in a recent report to council. His bill for services between July and the end of December was $7,673. When asked if terminating Watson’s contract could result in any penalties to the city, corporate services general manager David Logan said he couldn’t comment because it’s a personnel matter. Bradley said parting ways with an integrity commissioner has been straightforward when it’s happened in other communities. “You give notice and then it happens.” Dickieson said he’s been criticized as someone who “loves complaining” on social media since the breach. “It’s exactly why I didn’t want my name out there,” he said. He can live with criticism, he said, but worries others may feel like it’s not worth coming forward if they’re going to face something similar if confidentiality isn’t maintained. tkula@postmedia.com

