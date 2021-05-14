‘Time to grow up’, impaired driver admits to Sarnia judge after second conviction
Apparently Michael Simard didn’t learn his lesson.
Article content
Apparently Michael Simard didn’t learn his lesson.
Eight years ago, the then-20-year-old Plympton-Wyoming resident was slapped with a fine for crashing his car into a rural ditch southeast of Sarnia while still feeling the effects of drinking nine beers the previous night.
‘Time to grow up’, impaired driver admits to Sarnia judge after second conviction Back to video
On Friday, Simard, now 28, was back in front of a Sarnia judge after police caught him driving erratically through Wyoming last summer while more than twice the legal limit.
“Clearly coming before the court at that time did not deliver the message that you need to understand and appreciate,” Justice Deborah Austin said of his 2013 conviction. “Certainly consideration should be given to a jail sentence.”
Defence lawyer Terry Brandon said her client “appreciates the reality” a stint in jail “would have flowed from this today” if the Crown asked for it. Instead, assistant Crown attorney Aniko Coughlan suggested doubling the fine to $3,000 along with a two-year driving ban and one-year probation order.
Advertisement
Article content
Austin called the sentence “lenient,” but agreed to impose it, but she also included a warning.
“There is no doubt if there were a third time there would be a significant jail sentence to be imposed,” Austin said.
Simard apologized to the judge.
“Time to grow up,” he said.
“Yes, Mr. Simard, it is,” Austin replied.
The court heard Simard’s second conviction took place around 9 p.m. on Aug. 29. Police pulled over a red Toyota Corolla after seeing the car drive strangely – with its lights turned off – along the village’s main street. Simard, smoking a cigarette, denied drinking that night but failed a roadside test.
“At this time, the accused put out his cigarette and officers could also smell the odour of an alcoholic beverage on his breath,” Coughlan said while reading the facts to the court.
Simard was arrested and taken to headquarters in Petrolia for testing, which showed he had 220 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
“The blood alcohol readings were well over double the legal limit,” Austin pointed out.
Simard, who turned 28 the previous day, pleaded guilty Friday to being over the legal limit within two hours of driving. A second impaired-related charge Lambton OPP said they laid when they issued a news release about the incident was withdrawn
tbridge@postmedia.com
@ObserverTerry