Sarnia's "Tommy" soldier has been shipped off for repairs.

Article content Sarnia’s “Tommy” soldier has been shipped off for repairs. Volunteers with AlumaSafway and Mammoet helped Monday as a crane removed the 1922-erected statue of a Canadian “Tommy” soldier in full uniform from the First World War. The statue will have a cast rifle replace the one taken from the monument some time over the past 20 months. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'Tommy' soldier removed for repairs, lighting upgrades planned for Veterans Park Back to video “It took us a little longer than we wanted to find the actual rifle” to make a replacement cast, said Ron Realesmith, vice-president with the restoration effort-leading Sarnia Historical Society, about the project that began after it was noticed in early April the rifle was missing. “We had to find a true replica of it, so it took a lot of searching to find that.” A 3D-print replica has now been made and bronzed, he said, and the statue is en route to Georgetown, where the replacement rifle will be securely anchored to the “Tommy,” officials have said. “It’s expected to come back in the next two months,” Realesmith said.

Article content Meanwhile, security upgrades are happening in Veterans Park, he added. Lamp-post lighting like the decorative stands, capable of displaying banners, that line Christina Street are going up along the pathways and around the cenotaph and other artifacts in the downtown park. “The lights that are in the park are obsolete and haven’t really worked in years,” said city parks, forestry and horticulture manager Patti Ross. Surveillance cameras will also be installed to cover the park, said Realesmith, who is also Sarnia’s emergency management and corporate security manager. “This is a huge, huge thing,” Ross said about the pending esthetic improvement. “This is like a dream. This is to highlight the park the way it should be.” Various community organizations have made donations over the years to invest in the park, renamed Veterans Park from Victoria Park in 1998, she said. “It’s a real community park and everybody takes care of it.” Bluewater Power Local 530 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA) Local 1089, and the Sarnia Lambton Construction and Building Trades Council are also chipping in for the estimated $100,000 lighting and surveillance equipment project that also includes the adjacent Sarnia Library, Realesmith said, giving special credit to the council’s John Swart. “It just really all came together just because John made a few phone calls,” he said. “I’m absolutely stunned and blown away.”

Article content All the old electrical systems in the park needs to be ripped up and replaced, he said. “That’s all happening this summer.” The plan for installing new electrical had been drawn up in 2018 as a project for sometime down the road, he said. “All I did was just dust off what was provided me three years ago and, ‘OK, who can donate their time and effort?’” The First Hussars are also providing a camera that will monitor the LAV III memorial to the war in Afghanistan, he said. A plaque from the Sarnia Historical Society will be added to the cenotaph this fall to mark its 100th anniversary in Sarnia. The statue was added a year after the cenotaph’s original dedication. “That will be our ceremony essentially, to unveil the plaque and turn the lights on,” Realesmith said about the re-dedication ceremony planned for Nov. 7. The cost to rearm the statue is estimated at $15,000, not including in-kind donations like Monday’s crane service, and is all covered through community donations, Realesmith said. “There’s just so many things happening,” he said. “It’s all people’s goodwill. It’s remarkable.” tkula@postmedia.com

