Toronto-area developer announces plans for Sarnia's SCITS building
A Toronto-area developer says he is in the process of buying the former SCITS high school in Sarnia and plans to seek approval to use the building for a mix of commercial, daycare and residential uses.
Article content
A Toronto-area developer in the process of buying the former Sarnia Collegiate Institute and Technical school (SCITS) property in Sarnia says he plans to use the historic building for a mix of commercial, daycare and residential uses.
Advertisement
Article content
Rakesh Kumar Gupta said Friday in a news release his purchase of the Wellington Street site is scheduled to close Sept. 30.
Toronto-area developer announces plans for Sarnia's SCITS building Back to video
“We are extremely excited to have been selected as the successful purchaser of this magnificent property,” Gupta said. “We are currently in discussions with our design team to review the building in greater detail and to make recommendations on the internal renovations and modernization of the building interiors and its various additions over time.”
Gupta said he has assembled a team of planning and design experts experienced with similar projects that includes Monteith Brown Planning Consultants, Nicholson Sheffield Architects and Bayview Design Group.
“We look forward to work with the community to make this happen as a collaborative effort,” he said.
London-based Nicholson Sheffield Architects has been involved in projects there that include the London Round House, development of the central branch of the London Public Library in a former Hudson Bay store and the Centre at the Forks project of Museum London.
“If you look at the team he’s assembled, they are quite well known,” said Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley. “They’re all professionals and have a lot of experience. That was good to see that he’s got that calibre of a group behind him.”
A project of this type comes with “a lot of hurdles,” including municipal planning changes to allow new zoning and uses for the site, Bradley said.
“Because it was institutional, almost everything has to be changed if you want to do anything there,” he said.
Advertisement
Article content
The original building opened in 1922 and was a state-of-the-art high school in its day. It remained a public high school until recently, when the Lambton Kent District school board merged SCITS and St. Clair secondary school on Murphy Road as Great Lakes secondary school, and put the Wellington Street property up for sale.
“It’s the anchor of Mitton Village,” Bradley said. “They’re going to do their best to keep the essence of the building.”
He added residential use appears to be the focus of the development and could “have a significant impact on our shortage of housing in the community.”
While redevelopment of the existing building is being considered, Gupta said his company will also explore developing the remainder of the site and will share its plans with the community.
“We would like to assure the public that we recognize how important the SCITS building has been to the fabric of your community and we want to make sure that it continues to make positive contributions in a meaningful way over the long term,” he said.
Chrissy McRoberts, a business owner and community activist in Mitton Village, said, “I hope Mr. Gupta is sincere with the intentions he’s got for the SCITS building by continuing to make that positive contribution to our community.”
McRoberts added she’s hopeful the project can create “affordable living spaces in the building” to help with “the current housing crisis” in the city
“We have everyday people that are trying to work jobs and have kids, and they have nowhere to live,” she said.
Advertisement
Article content
McRoberts said groups in the community “have been waiting and waiting and waiting” to learn what will become of the former school site.
A few small businesses in the neighbourhood went under after the school closed and business from students dried up, but “Mitton Village is turning” and is now an “up and coming” area of the city, McRoberts said.
Adding new housing and perhaps allowing some community use, including the former school’s large auditorium, “that would be a tremendous impact .… and hopefully drive more businesses to want to be a part of Mitton Village,” she said.
pmorden@postmedia.com