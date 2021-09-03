A Toronto-area developer says he is in the process of buying the former SCITS high school in Sarnia and plans to seek approval to use the building for a mix of commercial, daycare and residential uses.

A Toronto-area developer in the process of buying the former Sarnia Collegiate Institute and Technical school (SCITS) property in Sarnia says he plans to use the historic building for a mix of commercial, daycare and residential uses.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Rakesh Kumar Gupta said Friday in a news release his purchase of the Wellington Street site is scheduled to close Sept. 30.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Toronto-area developer announces plans for Sarnia's SCITS building Back to video

“We are extremely excited to have been selected as the successful purchaser of this magnificent property,” Gupta said. “We are currently in discussions with our design team to review the building in greater detail and to make recommendations on the internal renovations and modernization of the building interiors and its various additions over time.”

Gupta said he has assembled a team of planning and design experts experienced with similar projects that includes Monteith Brown Planning Consultants, Nicholson Sheffield Architects and Bayview Design Group.

“We look forward to work with the community to make this happen as a collaborative effort,” he said.

London-based Nicholson Sheffield Architects has been involved in projects there that include the London Round House, development of the central branch of the London Public Library in a former Hudson Bay store and the Centre at the Forks project of Museum London.

“If you look at the team he’s assembled, they are quite well known,” said Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley. “They’re all professionals and have a lot of experience. That was good to see that he’s got that calibre of a group behind him.”

A project of this type comes with “a lot of hurdles,” including municipal planning changes to allow new zoning and uses for the site, Bradley said.

“Because it was institutional, almost everything has to be changed if you want to do anything there,” he said.