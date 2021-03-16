





Article content Sarnia is working on an inventory of all its trees on urban boulevards and in parks in a bid to create a living document of every tree’s size, species and overall health, the city’s parks, forestry and horticulture manager says. That means every tree on public property in the city will eventually be entered into a system with an identification number, said Patti Ross. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tree inventory work underway in Sarnia Back to video “That’s going to allow us to always be updating what’s going on with the trees so we’ll have a permanent record of all the work that’s ever done on them,” she said. “It’s just going to be better for tracking, for pulling data, for assigning out work, determining … where the priority areas are.” Managing pruning cycles, when and how much to water, and determining better where, what species and how many trees Sarnia needs to plant per year will also be better understood, she said. Right now, the city likely isn’t planting enough trees, Ross said, while estimating local tree cover is also not very diverse.

Article content “If you want to grow your forest, you have to plant a ton of trees because you’re always taking down trees and there’s a mortality rate,” she said. As the city contends with climate change, more trees to help with stormwater runoff, carbon capture, and things such as wind dampening, energy conservation and noise buffering will be key, she said. “This is why the canopy is so important.” The tree inventory will help form the baseline for an urban forestry management plan, a recommendation in Sarnia’s parks, recreation and culture master plan endorsed by city council two years ago. The document would include site-specific plans for forested areas within parks and other city-owned properties, and recommend Sarnia review opportunities to naturalize areas and grow local tree cover. Trees on private property are not included in the plan. “I’m thrilled that we’re underway,” Ross said. “It’s a long time coming.” The city wasn’t in a position before to do the tree inventory, but all staff in the forestry department are now certified arbourists, she said. A contractor is being hired soon to tally the trees on boulevards while forestry and horticulture staff – to help keep costs down – are tallying trees in parks as they do their normal maintenance work, she said. The plan is to present a bid to council later this year to create the urban forestry management plan in 2022, she said. Details about the tree inventory contract are expected soon and the work should be starting in April, she said.

Article content Tallying all the trees in city parks will take longer than just this year though, she said, “because we have to be cognizant of the work the staff has to do as well.” Staff started counting in parks along the St. Clair River waterfront this winter, she said. Boulevard trees are a major priority for the plan that’s focused on protecting and growing the local canopy. “The trees tend to be a little healthier in the parks because they’re not affected by all the street road conditions and all those sorts of things,” Ross said. The urban forestry management plan will evolve over time, Ross added, noting it’ll also be one part of a draft tree canopy policy for the city. Other programs in the policy include the city’s tree bylaw, the parks and recreation master plan, a commemorative bench and memorial tree program, Sarnia’s Adopt a Park or Trail program, oak wilt awareness and education, the city’s Tree of Distinction program, and the Sarnia Environmental Advisory committee. The new policy “incorporates all of the things we already do,” Ross said. Enacting the policy ensures compliance with reforms to the Municipal Act introduced in 2017. The policy was first introduced last March, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, and reintroduced nearly three weeks ago. tkula@postmedia.com

