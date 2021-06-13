Tree-planting project about halfway done
More than half the new trees to be planted, to clear the way for a new four-house development to proceed, have gone into the ground at Mike Weir Park.
The remaining 103 trees – of 240 overall – are scheduled to go in this fall, said Paul Wicks, who’s doing the planting project to offset two-to-one the number of trees being removed to make way for development at 834 Lakeshore Rd.
Hopes are to also start building in the fall, he said.
“We’re still working with the city on some of the points to get all the permits out of the way and get the subdivision (agreement) signed up,” he said
Wicks’ project to extend Tudor Close West and build the four houses on the protected woodlot property he owns – partly populated with black-oak dominated deciduous forest and a stop for birds on the Lake Huron flyway – was approved by city council in April.
Wicks years ago offered to sell an undeveloped portion of the 1.3-hectare property back to the city but was turned down by city staff.
A development proposal for six lots on the property was rejected by city council in 2018.
A motion in May from council to pursue talks about that possible sale again was shut down last council meeting, when council approved a staff report stating Wicks is no longer interested in selling and for the city to abandon the quest.
Community services general manager Stacey Forfar previously said having the lands public invites public access, and that’s not desirable to protect the woodlot.
Sarnia has a glut of parkland and the property Wicks had offered isn’t strategic since it’s relatively small and doesn’t allow for easy public access, she said in April.
“If it’s city owned the public’s going to think they can just go over there and use it as a park, which (the city doesn’t) want it to be used as a park,” Wicks said about no longer being interested in selling the land.
Cameras he’s set up on the property have detected people trespassing already, even with no-trespassing signs set up, he said.
“People still wander through there, so I think the best for the lot would be private ownership.”
The amount of land the city would be eligible for, instead of cash-in-lieu, would be around six one-hundredths of a hectare, or five per cent of the development site, a city staff report says.
Coun. Brian White said he’s disappointed the city won’t acquire the land, noting the possibility of that acquisition and assurances from Wicks that the land offer was still on the table were a major reason he voted in April for the four-lot development.
The current plan protects more trees, whereas before the woodlot was unprotected, he said, but he’s frustrated about Wicks’ change of heart.
“It was very, very much of interest to me to make sure the city had access to such a beautiful piece of property that we’d be able to protect it long term,” he said.
