Trio arrested after $125K in drugs, cash seized during raid: Sarnia police
Three people have been arrested after Sarnia police say they seized nearly $97,000 in illegal drugs and more than $28,000 in cash from three locations throughout the city.
Article content
Three people have been arrested after Sarnia police say officers seized nearly $97,000 in illegal drugs and more than $28,000 in cash from three locations in the city.
Advertisement
Article content
The department’s vice unit, criminal investigations branch, emergency response team, general patrol, and community-oriented police problem-solving unit raided homes on Collingwood Street, Indian Road South and Hampton Avenue Thursday. Officers found almost 600 grams of crystal meth, 185 grams of fentanyl, more than one gram of cocaine, a replica handgun, a money counter and the cash.
Trio arrested after $125K in drugs, cash seized during raid: Sarnia police Back to video
Two Sarnia women in their early 30s and a 22-year-old man of no fixed address are all facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking linked to the fentanyl and meth and single charges of possession of a controlled substance connected to the cocaine, police said. The 33-year-old Sarnia woman is also facing a single count of failing to comply with a probation order.
The three have all been held pending bail hearings and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
The 33-year-old woman was kept in custody while her charges were adjourned Friday morning in bail court to Aug. 16.
FENTANYL DRUG BUST
Two Sarnia residents in their early 30s are also facing drug-trafficking charges after police say they found about 11 grams of suspected fentanyl worth approximately $2,200 after raiding a Kenwood Avenue home.
One of the suspects, a banned driver, was arrested when police saw them behind the wheel while they were watching the home. Shortly after the arrest, police raided the building through a search warrant, found the alleged drugs and arrested a second suspect.
Advertisement
Article content
Both Sarnia residents, a man and a woman, are facing one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking. The man is also facing a single charge of driving while prohibited.
ASSAULT CHARGE LAID AFTER SECURITY GUARD HOSPITALIZED
A 24-year-old Wallaceburg woman is facing two assault charges after a security guard was taken to hospital with minor injuries following an alleged altercation at a business in Corunna, Lambton OPP say.
The incident took place this past Saturday shortly before midnight at an unnamed establishment, police said.
“Officers attended and learned that an event security guard had been struck after coming to the aid of another staff member who was dealing with the unruly patron,” police said in a statement.
The suspect was arrested after the security guard was hospitalized and released with an Oct. 4 court date.
TWO IMPAIRED DRIVERS ARRESTED
A 28-year-old St. Clair Township resident is facing two impaired driving-related charges after an incident Tuesday night in Plympton-Wyoming, Lambton OPP say.
Police were called about a possible impaired driver on London Line around 9:15 p.m. The driver showed signs of being impaired after officers pulled the vehicle over, failed a roadside breath test, was arrested and taken to headquarters for more testing.
The St. Clair Township resident was released with a Sept. 13 court date.
A 19-year-old Plympton-Wyoming woman was also charged with impaired driving after a vehicle was moving erratically through Enniskillen Township around 3 a.m. Sunday, police said. Officers pulled the vehicle over on Lasalle Line and a suspect was arrested and released with a Sept. 13 court date.
Advertisement
Article content
CONSTRUCTION TOOLS STOLEN
Sarnia police are asking the public for tips after tools were stolen from a construction site on Confederation Street.
Police said they believe the tools, an electric-pneumatic jackhammer and a lightweight concrete saw, were taken some time between 9 p.m. on July 30 and 5 a.m. on July 31. Suspects gained access to the area by breaking through a gate.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jeff Rovers at 519-344-8861 ext. 6159. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org for a potential cash reward.