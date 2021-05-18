Twelve-year-olds eligible for vaccine appointments in Lambton
People as young as 12, or who are turning 12 in 2021, are eligible to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the mass immunization clinic in Point Edward, Lambton’s health unit announced Tuesday.
The announcement follows the province Monday announcing vaccine eligibility provincially for 18-year-olds, or those turning 18 in 2021.
Previously only provincial hotspots were eligible to vaccinate 18-year-olds.
The age limit in Lambton dropped as of last week was 40 and older.
“We want to encourage families with children 12 years of age and older to book their vaccination appointments together,” Lambton medical officer of health Dr. Sudit Ranade said in a press release.
The Pfizer vaccine, the only vaccine currently authorized by Health Canada for 12-15-year-olds, will be available at the Point Edward Arena mass vaccination clinic, he said.
Those 18 or older can book at any available vaccine clinic, public health officials said.
Estimates are nearly 65 per cent of the eligible population in Lambton will have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by the end of May, Ranade said in the release.
As of May 14, half of all eligible people in Lambton age 18 and up had been immunized with at least one dose, officials said, noting public health is working on a strategy to ensure every Lambton resident “receives a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at an appropriate time.”
Invitations will be sent to people directly as clinic availability opens, Ranade said.
“Depending on our vaccine supply, some residents may be able to receive their second dose before the 16-week interval,” he said.
Current vaccine eligibility also includes frontline workers who cannot work from home.
Second doses have been provided to long-term care and retirement home residents, people who are medically eligible for a reduced interval and a “large number” of high-risk healthcare workers have been booked for their second dose, public health officials said.
To book, visit lambtonpublichealth.ca/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccines/register.
For assistance with booking, or vaccine inquiries, call public health’s vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222 Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
