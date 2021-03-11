Two suspects charged with fraud

Article content

Two people from Sarnia are facing fraud charges, and more charges may be coming, police say.

Various bank accounts were opened and an individual from out of town’s identity was stolen by one of the suspects, police said.

A search warrant executed in the 300 block of East Street South at around 11:30 a.m. March 10 led to various items being seized as evidence, including a 2021 Cadillac believed to be purchased 12 days prior for more than $60,000 and with money obtained by fraud, police said.

Also seized were computers, cell phones, a number of fraudulent pieces of identification including credit cards, military identification cards, and a First Nations status card.

A male suspect became combative and struggled while being arrested, police said. A female suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Dustin Ray Bedard, 32, and Shannon Dawn Algar, 34, both of Sarnia, face various fraud charges. Bedard is also charged with identity theft, resisting a peace officer and unlawful use of military uniforms.

Algar was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Sarnia court May 18, police said. Bedard is being held pending a bail hearing.

The investigation continues, police said.