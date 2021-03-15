U.S. customs seizes handgun and pot at Blue Water Bridge

An unregistered handgun and nearly 28 grams of marijuana were seized during a search of a vehicle at the Blue Water Bridge that had been refused entry into Canada, says U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officers at the bridge in Port Huron, Mich., found a handgun, 32 rounds of 9-mm ammunition and a nut tin holding 27 grams of marijuana when they searched a vehicle March 7, the agency said.

“This was a great team effort by our officers” acting port director John Nowak said in a news release.

The handgun and marijuana were seized in accordance with federal law and a 42-year-old U.S. man was released at the scene with no federal charges laid, at the time, the agency said.