‘Ugliest campaign’: Gladu dismayed by lead up to election night
Two years ago, Marilyn Gladu felt the local and national campaign trails were polar opposites.
Article content
Two years ago, Marilyn Gladu felt the local and national campaign trails were polar opposites.
Advertisement
Article content
The local candidates in Sarnia-Lambton, the riding Gladu won for a second straight term in 2019 after garnering nearly half the vote, were “collegial and professional,” but nationally it was “one of the ugliest campaigns” she’d seen.
‘Ugliest campaign’: Gladu dismayed by lead up to election night Back to video
This time around, though, both were unpleasant.
“It was one of the ugliest campaigns I’ve been involved in. The lies that were told about me, about my positions, about myself, it was really – from some of the candidates – unbelievable,” Gladu said Monday evening shortly before winning a third straight term. “And I think we saw that across the country. We saw violence, we saw things that took away from the civil discourse that is our democracy.”
After capturing 38.8 per cent of the votes in 2015 – her first foray into politics – the professional engineer and longtime Chemical Valley executive took nearly half of all votes two years ago.
Monday, the 58-year-old Sarnia resident secured a third straight term in Ottawa. With about half of the riding’s 178 polls reporting, she had 44 per cent of the vote – about double NDP candidate Adam Kilner. Liberal Lois Nantais was third at around 20 per cent.
As she waited for the results to filter in alongside a group of around 40 supporters at the south Sarnia community hall, Gladu declined to be more specific about what “lies” were said about her or by whom.
“We all have different visions of how to move forward as a country, but let’s not lie to one another,” she said. “Let’s just have civil discourse.”
Advertisement
Article content
Other local candidates said they had a positive experience on the campaign trial.
A call to Gladu’s campaign manager was not returned by press time.
Sarnia-Lambton MPP Bob Bailey, a fellow Conservative, said he helped Gladu’s campaign by knocking on doors throughout Lambton County and the feedback he heard from potential voters was positive.
“She got a great reception at the door anywhere I was at,” he said. “I go to the coffee shops and everything and Marilyn’s done a great job the last six years.”
With a Liberal government projected for the country, Sarnia-Lambton was poised to go against the grain for the third straight federal election, bucking its historical status as a bellwether riding. The Tory riding since 2006 had, until 2015, voted in a member of the party forming government for a series of elections spanning 52 years. Gladu, taking over as the Conservative candidate from retiring MP Pat Davidson six years ago, broke that trend as she was elected to the opposition side of the aisle.
Locally the final results haven’t changed since 2008, with the New Democrats, Liberals and the Green Party finishing second through fourth, respectively.
-with files from Tyler Kula and Paul Morden
tbridge@postmedia.com
@ObserverTerry
THE RESULTS
(90 of 178 polls reporting)
Brian Everaert, PPC – 2,650
*Marilyn Gladu, CON – 10,798
Adam Kilner, NDP – 5,423
Thomas Laird, CHP – 201
Lois Nantais, LIB – 4,785
Stefanie Bunko, GRN – 379
*MP in last Parliament