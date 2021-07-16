An extra $2.4-million has been approved for Sarnia's sewer upgrade project after an unmarked well buried 40 feet deep flooded an excavation site for a new pumping station and derailed progress for eight months.

An extra $2.4 million has been approved for Sarnia’s sewer upgrade project after an unmarked well buried 12 metres deep flooded an excavation site for a new pumping station and derailed progress for eight months.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“We had no idea it was there,” operations manager Bryan Prouse said. “We were digging the excavation and then ‘Oh, what’s that?’”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Unmarked well complicates Sarnia's sewer upgrade project work Back to video

City officials and contractors could find no mention anywhere in provincial historical records of the problematic clay tile well. Based on the style of construction, the well was estimated to be roughly 100 years old, Prouse said. Capping the well required a specialty drill suspended from a crane while workers had to be careful not to damage supportive walls around the excavation project for the new pumping station near Indian and Plank roads.

Removing the water from the flooded excavation and strategizing, depressurizing and safely decommissioning the undocumented well required the city to hire a specialized firm for the work. The company drilled various other wells to depressurize the area after an expedited Ministry of Environment Conservation and Parks permit came in roughly six weeks rather than the usual three to six months, Prouse said.

“We have a great working relationship with the local district office here on London Road,” he said. “We spoke to them and they really went to bat for us with the approvals people in Toronto to get that expedited.”

More work is left to do on the overall $49-million sewer upgrade project that includes the new pumping station and various connections, including an ongoing micro-tunneling contract that resumed in April after specialized workers from the United States were finally permitted to cross the border, Prouse said