Upgrades eyed for McGibbon Park

The foundation behind the Lochiel Kiwanis Community Centre is hoping to spur neighourhood revitalization with upgrades to a Sarnia park.

Felton and the foundation are asking for the full amount in a Health Communities Initiative Grant, designed to help create safe and vibrant public spaces, improve mobility options, and help digitally connect people and improve health in response to COVID-19.

“I’m really hopeful about this neighbourhood,” said Dick Felton, chair of the Sarnia Kiwanis Foundation and acting executive director of the 1916-built community centre McGibbon attended when it was formerly a school.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

City council recently approved a grant application for $225,000 in park upgrades, including new fencing, a new playground, a community garden, landscaping and pathways through the half-hectare McGibbon Park, named for Ontario’s first lieutenant-governor, Pauline McGibbon.

The foundation behind the Lochiel Kiwanis Community Centre is hoping to spur neighbourhood revitalization with upgrades to a Sarnia park.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“They’re trying to revitalize neighbourhoods and God knows that this neighbourhood needs revitalizing,” Felton said about the community just east of downtown. “That’s really the, I think, fantastic part of this, if we can use McGibbon Park to reinvigorate this whole neighbourhood.”

jpg, SO

The hope is to fundraise and try to make the improvements even if the grant money doesn’t come through, he said.

“I feel it’s a worthwhile enough project.”

The result of the grant application should be known by mid-July, so upgrades at the park could potentially begin in the fall, he said.

Security cameras and park lighting would also be installed with grant money and a water source provided for the planned community garden, a recent report to city council says.

Fencing – eyed for upgrading – already exists on three sides for safety since the park goes right up to the surrounding roadways, said Sarnia recreation supervisor Shelley Kern.

All the upgrades would meet accessibility requirements, she said.

There could also be more demand for the park in the near future with two residential towers planned as part of Seasons Retirement Communities’ Bayside Centre redevelopment project, she said.

“So (the foundation is) also trying to play in the future to what some of those needs might be,” she said. “They’re looking at the future needs of what’s happening in that neighbourhood.”

The city and the more than 80-member Sarnia-Lambton Golden K Kiwanis Club have done a good job keeping up maintenance in the park, she said, noting the Kiwanians have been instrumental.

“It’s just the life of some of the equipment is starting to expire, so that’s why we’re trying to plan ahead,” she said.

tkula@postmedia.com