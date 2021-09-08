A social media post is raising concern with some Sarnia restaurant owners as the starting date for Ontario’s vaccine passport approaches.

Leo Stathakis, owner of John’s Restaurant, said customers brought the social media post to his attention.

Vaccine passport-related social media post concerns Sarnia restaurants

It’s a photo of a handmade list of more than 30 Sarnia-area businesses under the heading, “Local anti-passport places.”

Stathakis said, “It’s an extensive list and I don’t know that all of the restaurants on here agreed to be on it.”

That’s the case with John’s Restaurant, Stathakis said. “We were never contacted.”

Tania Auger said her Sarnia restaurant, Lola’s Lounge, also ended up on the list without anyone contacting her.

“It’s aggravating that they would put that on and that people would read it,” she said.

Stathakis said the list is posted on someone’s personal Facebook page, “but it looks like it’s getting all kinds of traction.”

In less than a day, the post had been shared more than 240 times.

Ontario announced earlier this month that, beginning Sept. 22, people in province will be required to show proof of being fully vaccinated in indoor settings where facemasks can’t always be worn.

That includes restaurants and bars, but not outdoor patios or for takeout.

Other indoor settings where proof of vaccination will be required include nightclubs, banquet halls, conference centres, gyms, fitness centres, sporting events, casinos, bingo halls, theatres, strip clubs and racing venues.

“I think a lot of restaurants are just waiting for guidelines from the health department how to handle this,” Stathakis said. “My suspicion is most places don’t want to be breaking the law.”

Stathakis added, “It’s obviously a difficult issue for everybody, but we don’t want people speaking on our behalf. … There’s so much misinformation floating around.”

