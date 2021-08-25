Victim named in Friday's fatal traffic incident in Sarnia

Sarnia police have identified Joel Burton Williams, 37, as the victim of a fatal traffic incident that happened Friday evening on Tashmoo Avenue.

Police said a vehicle travelling south on Tashmoo Avenue, south of Churchill Line, struck a man lying on the roadway at approximately 10:10 p.m.

Sarnia police said Wednesday its criminal investigations branch and traffic unit continue to investigate. The driver hasn’t been named by police.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time,” the Aamjiwnaang First Nation administration and band council said about Williams in a Facebook post.

An obituary posted online by the Smith Funeral Home says Williams, the proud father of two sons, loved music and had a passion for sports, with hockey holding a special place in his heart.

“He loved to be outdoors with his boys, where he would teach them how to fish, catch a ball or ride bikes and scooters,” it says.

“He had the kindest heart, was apologetic, encouraging and, boy, did he love to laugh.”

Family and friends will be received at Smith Funeral Home Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A private funeral service is planned.