Virtual Lambton County Science Fair sending four students on to nationals The number of entries was down at this year's virtual Lambton County Science Fair but four students were selected to move on to compete in the Canada Wide Science Fair in May.

Article content The number of entries was down at this year’s virtual Lambton County Science Fair, but four students were selected to move on to compete in the Canada Wide Science Fair in May. There were 21 entries this year, said science fair spokesperson Peter Smith. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Virtual Lambton County Science Fair sending four students on to nationals Back to video Before the pandemic, the fair was held over a weekend at Lambton College and attracted about 135 secondary and elementary school students and pupils who presented roughly 100 projects. Participation in this year’s virtual event was “down a lot, but we looked around the country at other areas, and it was pretty much the same everywhere,” Smith said. “It’s just the difference between a real thing, a real social event really, and doing it virtually.” Last year’s fair was cancelled outright because of pandemic restrictions, but the volunteers who organize the annual event were able to arrange for a virtual competition in 2021 with video and online entries, and judging.

Article content “The most difficult issue when going virtual was with respect to judging,” event chairperson Stephanie Lobsinger said in a news release. “Rather than being able to meet interactively with the student, you have to work from a written submission and a phone call.” Smith said the volunteers were happy they were able to still hold an event for local students “and provide some degree of continuity” for those who enter each year. The Canada Wide Science Fair is also being held virtually this year and runs May 17 to 21. In the past, the Lambton fair was able to send some local winners to the national events held each year at cities around the country. In 2019, the Canada Wide Science Fair was held in Fredericton, New Brunswick. Local students taking part in the national event include Krish Modi, a Grade 10 student, with the project A Novel POC Blood Clotting Time Test Method: Prothrombin Time Test Cartridge. Kiran Prasad, a Grade 11 student, is entered with the project A Study in Anxiety, Depression and Technology Use of Older Adults during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Annabell Rayson, a Grade 10 student, is entered with the project Munching Madness: An Innovative Analysis of Zooplankton Biomanipulation for Algae Bloom Prevention. Shlok Shah, a Grade 7 pupil, is entered with the project A Rescue Alarm System. Judges awarded 11 other projects with gold, silver or bronze awards. “The last 12 months or so has been difficult for everyone, but we want to thank our sponsors, judges and the students for their continued support and we look forward to 2022 when we hope to get back to holding an in-person fair again,” Lobsinger said. “I think the opportunity for students to have relatives come round and see their project – all that is part of the atmosphere,” for what has normally been a “social event” as well as a competition, Smith said. “That’s really what you miss out on when you do something like this,” he said about the virtual fair. “It’s kind of a pale shadow of the real thing.” pmorden@postmedia.com

