Virtual Steps for Life campaign launches in Sarnia

An online auction, plant sales and social media posts are part of the plan to increase awareness and boost fundraising for this year’s Steps for Life event in Sarnia.

The annual five-kilometre fundraising walk in Canatara Park was sidelined in 2020 by COVID-19 and instead people walked and donated independently.

The event that’s raised between $8,000 and $22,000 annually since starting in 2010, raised just $5,000 in 2020 amid the early months the global pandemic, said walk committee chairperson Mark Roehler.

Money goes to Threads of Life, a charity offering peer support and connections for people whose loved ones have been killed while at work or from occupational disease.

Fundraising in 2021 has already been better, Roehler said.

The Sarnia walk’s $10,000 goal had been eclipsed as of Saturday, when a virtual ceremony was held to kick off the month-long campaign encouraging people to walk and donate to the cause, he said.