Volunteers perplexed by vandalism, abuse at Petrolia feral cat facility

PETROLIA – There's been repeated incidents of vandalism and abuse at a volunteer-run facility for feral cats here that's also in need of fundraising, one volunteer says. Julie Medeiros said she saw one situation unfold firsthand as she headed there to feed the 47-cat colony living in a handcrafted shelter of little houses and hay bales in a field behind the town's fire station. "There was rocks being thrown at them and they had broom poles being shoved at these cats," she said. With no video surveillance and only a quartet of volunteers looking after the self-funded operation – they've applied for charitable status but are still awaiting approval – most of the incidents take place when it's unattended. But it's evident in the behaviour of the cats, which are mostly "semi" feral, Medeiros said. "When we go in there they're very friendly to us. They know us – we've got food – so of course they trust us," she said. "But there's occasions where you can tell that they're just not right – that someone has been in there again."

Medeiros said they regularly work alongside the Sarnia and District Humane Society, but with the number of incidents escalating over the past year she decided to call the police. Jamie Bydeley, a Lambton OPP spokesperson, said a complaint was filed alleging children around grades 3 to 5 were seen playing in the field near where the cats live. "No other descriptors were provided by the complainant," he wrote via email. "Either way, the OPP will endeavour to make extra patrols of the area in the event any mischief is taking place." Medeiros said she realizes in some cases "kids will be kids," but the Petrolia resident, who works in the mental-health field, said she's also worried about a lack of social responsibility. "If kids are capable of doing this at this age, what's it going to escalate into?" she said. "I'm not out to point fingers and be the nasty old crazy cat lady, that's not what it's about. It's about: just be nice to animals, respect them." The colony was established almost three decades ago and has been mostly cared for by "matriarch" Ginny Williams, another Petrolia resident, Medeiros said. Medeiros joined about six years ago and two other volunteers, who declined to be named, also help out. The furry animals all have names – such as Arnie and Muffin – and veterinarian records. The group's goal is to care for the cats there and slowly reduce the population through spaying, neutering and rehoming. "Because if we just let it go then 47 cats would turn into 150 really quickly," Medeiros said.

Medeiros said they have an "immense amount" of support from the community, including neighbouring businesses, the Discovery Animal Hospital and the humane society in Sarnia, to help keep the felines fed and fixed. But most of the money comes from their own pockets. "My husband keeps telling me we could pay off our mortgage for what we're putting into this place," she said. With 37 needing to be fixed soon at between $80 and $120 each, the group is planning on posting an online silent auction next month on their Facebook page called Caregivers of Petrolia Ferals. For more information or to make a donation, email petroliaferals@gmail.com.

