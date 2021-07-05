Registered Practical Nurses returned to work Monday at the Victorian Order of Nurses (VON) in Sarnia after a two-month strike.

Both VON and the union, LiUNA Local 3000, confirmed Monday that a settlement had been reached.

VON strike in Sarnia ends with a settlement

“We were happy to welcome our Sarnia-based registered practical nurses back to work today,” the VON said in a statement.

“This has been a challenging time for all concerned,” the agency added. “Our focus now is on ensuring a safe return to work for these employees so that we can continue to provide quality care and support to our clients and their families.”

The members of LiUNA Local 3000 who care for medically fragile students in schools and for patients at home went on strike May 1. The nurses had been without a contract since April 2019.

Ken Sharpe, business representative with Local 3000, said a two-year deal was reached and ratified Friday.

There were 23 nurses with the bargaining group when the strike began, but that number declined during the labour dispute to “closer to 15,” Sharpe said.

“Some of them moved on to other areas of nursing, and some have moved on elsewhere,” he said.

“It was absolutely a victory for the nurses,” Sharpe said. “They achieved the majority of everything they were looking to get. You don’t get everything, but we managed to get the things that were important.”

Sharpe declined to provide details about the new contract.

The new two-year deal has already expired and “we’re back into bargaining again,” he said.

“I’d like to thank all of the public and all of our labour partners for all of the support they showed during the strike,” Sharpe said. “It gave the nurses the resolve to keep going as the dispute dragged on.”

