Voting limits amid COVID-19 likely OK, expert says
A Sarnia woman was among those unable to vote in Monday’s election because she had COVID-19 symptoms and was required to isolate.
And for Chris Segers, 58, not having a workaround that allowed her to cast her ballot came as a shock.
“You’re taking my constitutional right away from me, and there should have been accommodations made for that scenario when you’re calling (an election) in the middle of a fourth wave,” she said.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot was Sept. 14, but her 21-year-old son, who lives at home, didn’t develop symptoms until Sept. 15, she said.
The two went to get tested after learning Sept. 16 her son’s girlfriend had tested positive for COVID-19, she said.
Her son tested positive, so Segers, then asymptomatic, was ordered to isolate, she said.
She came down with “very mild” symptoms on election day, she said.
“I got up and I went ‘Wait a minute. How the heck are we going to vote?’” she said.
She called Elections Canada, the local health unit and local government representatives, she said.
“I called the returning office for Elections Canada and basically it was the same story – you’re SOL,” she said.
Segers, who said she’s a nurse at Afton Park Place long-term care home in Sarnia, said she’s always voted in elections.
“Just so frustrating,” she said about missing out on the opportunity this time.
Segers declined to answer if she is fully vaccinated.
“When you make your choice, you make your choice and it should be accepted,” she said. “I don’t think people should be asking that.”
The situation is unfortunate but not likely a violation of her Charter-protected right to vote, said University of Waterloo political science professor Emmett Macfarlane.
“Because the system is designed to give people multiple opportunities to vote in various ways,” he said, citing advance polls and mail-in ballots as examples.
“Sometimes things can arise on election day if people wait until election day to vote that simply render them unable to vote,” he said. “Someone might get into an accident on the way to the polling station and end up hospitalized. … That’s not a violation of their rights.”
In the middle of the pandemic, health and safety can be a justifiable reason for putting limits on people’s rights, including the right to vote, he said.
“I’m sympathetic because we all consider the right to vote an imperative, but that just doesn’t mean there aren’t practical limitations,” he said.
Telephone voting was available as a workaround in the most recent provincial election in British Columbia.
Asked whether the federal government should have anticipated the issue and introduced legislation prior to calling the election, Macfarlane said any modifications would have to be considered in the context of ensuring broad voting rights while also considering feasibility issues like timelines, cost and security.
Not every scenario can be accommodated, he said.
“I think courts are generally going to be deferential to these types of judgment calls.”
Because Elections Canada has to follow the Elections Act, it can’t make accommodations not already prescribed in legislation.
Elections Canada anticipated the issue would arise, but there was nothing that could be done, said regional media adviser Rejean Grenier. It’s unclear how many were told to quarantine between Sept. 15 and election day and were unable to vote.
Another 1,200 COVID-19 cases were reported across the country Wednesday, down from about 4,000 per day for the past several days.
The criteria for requiring people to quarantine is determined by public health, Grenier said, “but the issue is that once you’re quarantined … you can’t even leave your house to go grocery shopping.”
The Public Health Agency of Canada referred a request for comment to Elections Canada.
“We knew we were running an election in a pandemic here and we knew there were all kinds of things that would happen, including that,” Grenier said about people testing positive after the Sept. 14 mail-in ballot-request deadline, “but there’s still nothing we could do.”
There is no voting by proxy in Canada, he said, while the deadline for mail-in ballot requests is needed to provide time for the ballots to arrive and be sent back.
These ballots could also be dropped off at the person’s polling station, including by someone they trust as they’re in a sealed envelope, if a voter ran out of time to return the ballot by mail and couldn’t attend in person, he said.
“But hey, if somebody finds out after the (Sept. 14), we’re very sorry but there’s nothing we can do,” he said.
Turnout in the election, as of Wednesday with all but 300 of the more than 72,000 polls across the country reporting, was 16.28 million, or 59.5 per cent of eligible voters.
Turnout in 2019 was 18.3 million, or 67 per cent.
