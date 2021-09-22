Voting limits amid COVID-19 likely OK, expert says

A Sarnia woman was among those unable to vote in Monday’s election because she had COVID-19 symptoms and was required to isolate.

And for Chris Segers, 58, not having a workaround that allowed her to cast her ballot came as a shock.

“You’re taking my constitutional right away from me, and there should have been accommodations made for that scenario when you’re calling (an election) in the middle of a fourth wave,” she said.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot was Sept. 14, but her 21-year-old son, who lives at home, didn’t develop symptoms until Sept. 15, she said.

The two went to get tested after learning Sept. 16 her son’s girlfriend had tested positive for COVID-19, she said.

Her son tested positive, so Segers, then asymptomatic, was ordered to isolate, she said.

She came down with “very mild” symptoms on election day, she said.

“I got up and I went ‘Wait a minute. How the heck are we going to vote?’” she said.

She called Elections Canada, the local health unit and local government representatives, she said.

“I called the returning office for Elections Canada and basically it was the same story – you’re SOL,” she said.

Segers, who said she’s a nurse at Afton Park Place long-term care home in Sarnia, said she’s always voted in elections.

“Just so frustrating,” she said about missing out on the opportunity this time.

Segers declined to answer if she is fully vaccinated.

“When you make your choice, you make your choice and it should be accepted,” she said. “I don’t think people should be asking that.”

The situation is unfortunate but not likely a violation of her Charter-protected right to vote, said University of Waterloo political science professor Emmett Macfarlane.