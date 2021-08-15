Walk-a-Mile returning in Sarnia
Article content
An annual walk in red heels through Lambton Mall to raise money for Sarnia-Lambton’s Women’s Interval Home and awareness about violence against women is making its return after missing 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement
Article content
“Because of COVID and everything we just weren’t able to host it,” home spokesperson Kyla Goodhand said.
Walk-a-Mile returning in Sarnia Back to video
It’s great to return the event that encourages men, families, colleagues and others to collect pledges then put on red heels and walk a mile, she said.
We’re “feeling excited about being able to get together with people and start a conversation again,” she said.
Use at the home has been up amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, noting from January to June this year the home answered 484 crisis calls, counsellors created 79 safety plans for women and children experiencing domestic abuse, and 69 women and 30 children were admitted to the Sarnia shelter.
“We are usually at capacity or over capacity in our shelter, and we definitely rely on the generous support of our community,” Goodhand said.
Money from the fundraiser goes to running the shelter, as well as support programs like group counselling, housing and legal support, and a healthy relationships support group, she said.
This year’s event – moved to November, from the spring in past years, to coincide with National Domestic Violence Awareness month and encourage more people to get involved – will be the eighth Walk a Mile event the home has hosted in Sarnia, she said.
Hopes are to get 100 walkers and raise $10,000, Goodhand said.
In 2019, about that many men raised $7,000, she said.
Plans are to host a virtual event if COVID-19 restrictions don’t allow for in-person, she said.
Advertisement
Article content
“We’re really hoping we’ll be able to do it in person, but we’re definitely going to shift gears if we have to,” she said.
The move to Nov. 20 is “important for engaging all members of our community because violence against women in Sarnia-Lambton is increasing and the stats are showing us that femicides are usually starting with domestic and family violence,” she said.
Of the 10 confirmed femicides, and five deaths not yet confirmed as femicides, between January and March this year in Ontario, two are from Sarnia, the Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Houses said in a recent report.
Four in that time period were committed by an intimate partner, up from two between January and March 2020.
The number committed by family members also doubled, to four, in January to March of this year, when compared with the same three-month span a year prior.
“Domestic violence is a public health crisis right here in Sarnia-Lambton and we really need to be talking about it more,” Goodhand said.
tkula@postmedia.com
IF YOU GO:
What: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
When: Nov. 20. 11 a.m. registration, noon walk.
Where: Lambton Mall, 1380 London Rd., Sarnia
To register: womensintervalhome.com, 519-336-5200 ext. 235, or kyla@womensintervalhome.com