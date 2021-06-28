





Article content Walpole Island First Nation is not observing Canada Day this year, and is instead closing First Nation operations for a day of mourning July 2 for the thousands of children who died at residential schools, its council has announced. The announcement comes after an estimated 751 unmarked graves were found recently in a cemetery near the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan and the remains of 215 children were found in late May buried at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Walpole Island not observing Canada Day while community mourns Back to video “It’s triggered a lot of emotions and feelings, especially among survivors, and it’s prompted them to ask for action,” Walpole Island CEO James Jenkins said. Meetings between survivors and Walpole Island council are expected in the coming weeks “to discuss what kind of action we can take,” he said. The meetings are to address wounds that still existing in the community from the residential school legacy, officials said in a press release.

Article content Walpole Island members attended various residential schools, including Mohak, Mount Elgin, Spanish, Mount Pleasant, Shingwauk and Carlyle, First Nation officials said. Survivors erected a memorial monument in 2002 that now has more than 500 names etched in granite. The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has documented 4,117 deaths of First Nations, Inuit and Métis children in residential schools across Canada. Murray Sinclair, former commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, estimated more than 6,000 children may have died due to abuse and neglect in the government-sponsored religious schools that operated in Canada for more than a century before the last was closed in the late 1990s. Indigenous children were often taken from their homes and sent to the schools for assimilation into non-Indigenous society. Physical, sexual and psychological abuse at these schools have been well documented. “The abuse and mistreatment that took place at residential schools was meant to eliminate us as a people,” Walpole Island Chief Charles Sampson said in a statement. “While it did not accomplish that, it has harmed our families and our community in incalculable ways. The presence of unmarked graves has been known to us through oral history, even as the mainstream considers this a ‘discovery.’ This is but one manifestation of the horrendous conditions that our elders and ancestors faced.”

Article content A poll of First Nation programs, and requests from those programs to council, helped inform the decision to close Friday instead of Thursday, Jenkins said. To his knowledge, this will be the first time the First Nation has not observed Canada Day, he said. After the remains were found in Kamloops using ground-penetrating radar, Walpole Island council joined other Indigenous leaders across the country calling for an investigation into the former “Indian policy” of the Canadian government and churches. Walpole Island council also demanded Canada be held accountable for a “legislated system of horror” that included crimes against humanity, genocide and ethnic cleansing. All children who attended the schools must be accounted for and those who went missing must be identified and receive a proper ceremonial burial, council said. “We must find justice for them,” Sampson said last month. “We must ask ourselves, where is justice for the Anishinabek and all our brothers and sisters in the ‘Just Society?’”

