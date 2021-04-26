





Article content A strategy to develop Sarnia’s waterfront as an “economic driver” for the city is part of a new “in-the-works” waterfront master plan. The $200,000 contract for the job of crafting the plan was recently awarded to Re:public Urbanism. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Waterfront eyed as potential 'economic driver' for Sarnia Back to video “We have an excellent proposal to consider that involves real destination planning and destination creation, which will help drive economic investment,” community services general manager Stacey Forfar told city council recently before councillors voted 8-1 in favour of awarding the contract. The plan is expected to be complete before the end of the year, Forfar said. Areas of focus include better waterfront connection to downtown and adjacent neighbourhoods, investing in cultural and event spaces, redeveloping Ferry Dock Hill, and laying out a vision for “underutilized developable lands” adjacent the waterfront, a city report to council said.

Article content “It’s a really exciting proposal, and I think a critical one based on the followup from the economic development strategy that we saw in the fall,” economic development director Kelly Provost said. That September 2020 report by MDB Insight identifies Sarnia’s waterfront as one of two major assets where the city should focus investment to encourage growth. The other is the local chemical and bioindustrial sector, including the Western Research Park. Having a vibrant waterfront can help drive talent to the border city, MDB’s Paul Blais told council at the time. “It’s going to be talent; it’s going to be people that drive the 21st century economy,” he said. The municipally owned St. Clair River waterfront stretches from Imperial Oil in the south to Point Edward in the north. A section near Rainbow Park is leased by the city to a cement company. The master plan will look at lands between Devine Street and Sarnia Harbour, including the Sarnia Bay Marina and potentially public parking lots and other connection points to the downtown, Provost said. The price to create the master plan increased about $50,000 from the initial estimate because of the decision to include economic development, city officials said. The city’s existing waterfront master plan dates to 2005, prior to the $13.5-million redo of Centennial Park, the recent demolition of the building at the end of Ferry Dock Hill and other changes. Coun. Terry Burrell was the lone vote on council against awarding the contract.

Article content “It certainly has been my observation over many years that the people in Sarnia want the waterfront to be a people place where they have access to the waterfront,” he said. “When I start seeing these things, economic drivers and all this kind of stuff – we need some help, but I certainly don’t think people want this to be a big area for commercial development. I just don’t see it.” Mayor Mike Bradley said he doesn’t disagree. “But I’m more than willing to have a set of fresh eyes and we’ll see what comes back to us,” he said. “Then we can make those decisions.” Having Re:public Urbanism on board is a big get, said Coun. Mike Stark. The agency worked on the Waterfront Business Improvement area in Toronto and the Nautical Mile waterfront plan in St. Clair Shores, Mich., the staff report to council says. “If we can get a company like this involved with our waterfront, we should do it,” Stark said. tkula@postmedia.com

