Watson looking forward to continuing as Sarnia's integrity commissioner
Sarnia's integrity commissioner says he's looking forward to continuing in his role, and that citizens should call him if they have complaints about members of council.
Article content
Sarnia’s integrity commissioner says he’s looking forward to continuing in his role, and that citizens should call him if they have complaints about members of council.
Paul Watson’s emailed comments came Tuesday after Sarnia city council unanimously voted against a motion to turf him from office and instead wait to see the results of citizen complaints after Watson was involved in an inadvertent breach March 8 that disclosed the names of seven complainants.
Watson looking forward to continuing as Sarnia's integrity commissioner Back to video
“I have taken steps to ensure that the accidental disclosure of personal information is not repeated,” Watson wrote. “The citizens of Sarnia should not hesitate to contact me. I can assure them that confidentiality will be maintained.”
Watson also addressed questions that have raised been about his competence after the breach.
“I am an experienced lawyer who has practised law for over 36 years and am an active member of the Municipal Integrity Commissioners of Ontario, regularly attending their training seminars,” he said.
Advertisement
Article content
He chose not to continue on as integrity commissioner in Chatham-Kent two years ago before he applied to be Sarnia’s, he said.
“I gave notice to Chatham-Kent that I did not wish to continue as integrity commissioner as it had become apparent to me that Chatham-Kent was too small to have an integrity commissioner who lived in the community,” he said. “I knew the mayor and many of the councillors, and decided that it was best for someone from out of town to take on the position.”
Watson said he was integrity commissioner in Chatham-Kent for three and a half years before stepping back.
He’s also integrity commissioner for the Town of Kingsville, he said.
A citizen named in the recent breach in Sarnia has made complaints to the Law Society of Ontario and the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario.
Watson has apologized to those involved in the breach, members of city council have said.
tkula@postmedia.com