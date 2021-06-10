Weapons seized by Anishinbeck Police near Kettle and Stony Point

Weapons were seized recently when a man was arrested near Kettle and Stony Point First Nation.

The Anishinbeck Police Service said in a news release officers were recently called out by report of an intoxicated man known to be wanted by police.

The man was found on West Ipperwash Road in Lambton Shores and identified as being wanted on an outstanding warrant, police said.

The man was also found to be subject to a probation order prohibiting him from possessing a weapon or being outside of his home with alcohol in his system, police said.

It’s alleged a search of the man and a backpack he was wearing found an ARI assault-style airsoft pellet gun painted to simulate a real version, modified brass knuckles, a dumbbell handle modified as a weapon, a 15-inch half pipe wrench, a hammer with modifications making it a dangerous weapon, a water pipe modified to use as a weapon and a 10-inch kitchen knife, police said.

A 29-year-old Kettle Point man, who faces weapons and other charges, is scheduled to appear July 12 in Sarnia court.