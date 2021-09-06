Weekend Walkabouts went 'OK,' chamber boss says

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“Generally speaking, it was OK,” said Allan Calvert of the Sarnia Lambton Chamber of Commerce, which organized the initiative intended to give people more space downtown as they visited shops, bars and restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hope is to do something similar next year, he said, but instead of Friday to Sunday street closures every weekend, adopting an approach that’s a bit scaled back and more selective when it comes to the dates.

“What we might do is work better collectively with our downtown partners and maybe select a couple, two or three Saturdays, Friday nights,” he said. “In other words, we’re still giving the retailers some flexibility where they can communicate with their loyal customer base.”

There were some “headwinds” from retailers amid the loss of some storefront parking in the core, he said, despite ample free space to park in downtown lots.

“So in terms of how do we make it better in the future if, in fact, we do it in the future? Better signage for parking,” he said, noting again Sarnia customers have been “spoiled” by the amount of storefront parking downtown.

A retailer earlier this year said some customers balked at coming downtown last year without that storefront parking.

“Big, giant green and white signs with a big, giant P in the middle of it, directing people to public parking … that’s something that we would look at” next year, Calvert said.

More stores this year took advantage of the extra sidewalk and street space, he said, while interim city legislation will let shops, bars and restaurants expand outdoors until 2022.