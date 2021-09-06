Weekend Walkabouts went 'OK,' chamber boss says
Another summer of pedestrians-only access downtown on Christina Street wrapped up Sunday.
“Generally speaking, it was OK,” said Allan Calvert of the Sarnia Lambton Chamber of Commerce, which organized the initiative intended to give people more space downtown as they visited shops, bars and restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hope is to do something similar next year, he said, but instead of Friday to Sunday street closures every weekend, adopting an approach that’s a bit scaled back and more selective when it comes to the dates.
“What we might do is work better collectively with our downtown partners and maybe select a couple, two or three Saturdays, Friday nights,” he said. “In other words, we’re still giving the retailers some flexibility where they can communicate with their loyal customer base.”
There were some “headwinds” from retailers amid the loss of some storefront parking in the core, he said, despite ample free space to park in downtown lots.
“So in terms of how do we make it better in the future if, in fact, we do it in the future? Better signage for parking,” he said, noting again Sarnia customers have been “spoiled” by the amount of storefront parking downtown.
A retailer earlier this year said some customers balked at coming downtown last year without that storefront parking.
“Big, giant green and white signs with a big, giant P in the middle of it, directing people to public parking … that’s something that we would look at” next year, Calvert said.
More stores this year took advantage of the extra sidewalk and street space, he said, while interim city legislation will let shops, bars and restaurants expand outdoors until 2022.
That makes the area more attractive and inviting, said Calvert, noting he encouraged a few people from out-of-town to check out the initiative.
Layoffs amid COVID-19 uncertainty and no vaccine options last summer meant it wasn’t as easy for shop owners to take advantage of the extra space in 2020 for fear their merchandise would be stolen without someone to keep an eye on it, he said.
“Since things have opened up a little more this year … it’s quite apparent that they have brought back their staff or hired new,” he said, “so that’s been an improvement for sure.”
Concerts, stage shows, street musicians and a Zumba class were among the attractions during the weekly road closures that began July 9, Calvert said.
“We weren’t the ones ever planning events down there,” he said about the chamber of commerce. “We were giving groups opportunities to take advantage of the space.
“Many did throughout the summer.”
It remained important not to cram people in the downtown to ensure physical distancing and other public-health guidelines could be followed during the ongoing pandemic. He noted public-health concerns this past weekend about a recent protest in Mike Weir Park where people may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.
“That still has to be avoided, that type of situation, which is why we provided extra landscape for people moving around in that downtown core,” he said.
He thanked businesses downtown for being accommodating with the initiative.
“Some embraced this and some said it was a bit of a challenge because it’s out of the norm,” he said. “We tried and generally it worked out fine.”
tkula@postmedia.com