Wire thieves blamed for power outage at Sarnia plaza

Copper wire thieves are being blamed for a fire that left a Sarnia commercial plaza without power for 12 hours early Thursday.

Sarnia police said city firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to a report of a fire in an electrical compound behind the Eastland Plaza on Indian Road.

Police officers who also arrived found someone had cut copper wires from two transformers after cutting razor wire.

Police said a significant amount of grounding wire was cut, leading to a power outage at the plaza until repairs could be made.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Const. Fraser Moore at 519-344-8861 ext. 236, or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.