With school year on horizon Lambton students urged to get COVID-19 vaccines

The Sarnia-area health unit is encouraging local eligible students to get their COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible to increase safety when schools reopen in September.

Kevin Churchill, Lambton public health’s manager of family health, said the window is closing for youth between the ages of 12 and 17 to get both doses prior to the start of in-person classes in about six weeks.

“For those who still need their first dose, we would like to see as many young people as possible get vaccinated this week in order to ensure they can get their second dose in ideally 14 days before school begins on Sept. 7,” Churchill said Tuesday in a statement.

The health unit is running four clinics this week, with youth not needing appointments. The first clinic is Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Shores Recreation Centre in Forest. There are two options Thursday – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dawn-Euphemia Community Centre and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Wyoming Fairgrounds – followed by another clinic Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Sarnia’s Clearwater Arena.

Clinic end times are subject to vaccine supply, the health unit added, but there will be more appointments available Aug. 4-6.

“Those that received their first dose 28 days ago can book an appointment or drop in to selected clinics for their second dose now,” Churchill said.

Eligible youths can book appointments through the health unit’s registration page bit.ly/3xzvuBQ. People with questions can call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but officials cautioned call volumes are “very” high.

With more than 158,500 total doses administered through public health, hospitals, pharmacies and doctors’ offices, about 59 per cent of eligible youths and more than 75 per cent of adults have received one or more doses, the health unit said.

For the fifth straight day, no new local COVID-19 cases were reported throughout the region. Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health, said he’s encouraged by this trend.

“It’s a positive sign that vaccinations are having an impact along with the move to more activities outdoors with the nicer weather,” he said Tuesday via email to The Observer.

But he added he’s still worried the virus could spread “very quickly” among unvaccinated residents this fall, although he’s hopeful the consequences won’t be as severe.

“We know that there are going to be cases of respiratory disease, both routine viruses as well as COVID-19, especially as more interaction moves back indoors,” he said.

Of the 3,633 cases since the pandemic began, 3,563 are considered resolved while two were still active. A total of 675 have screened positive for a variant of concern, with 39 linked to Delta.

The death toll was still 68 and there were no active outbreaks.

Bluewater Health reported it doesn’t have any COVID patients in hospital, although Dr. Michel Haddad, Bluewater Health’s chief of staff, said Tuesday on Twitter “some are still recovering from it.”