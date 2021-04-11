





Article content A developer’s plan to build houses in protected woodland is coming back to Sarnia city council again. A pitch to build six houses on a large lot at 834 Lakeshore Rd. – partly populated with black oak-dominated deciduous forest and a stop for birds on the Lake Huron flyway – was rejected by council in 2018. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Woodlot development proposal coming back to council Back to video Last September, owner Paul Wicks reapplied and was approved to build four houses – two off Lakeshore Road, two off a proposed extension of Tudor Close West – contingent on a two-for-one tree replacement strategy and other factors. Now, with official plan and zoning amendments already in hand, Wicks is reapplying a third time – this time to move the two houses from Lakeshore to the south side of the proposed Tudor Close West extension. The move will make it cheaper to build and save more of the protected woodlot from being damaged, said Harry Froussios, Wicks’ agent with Zelinka Priamo Ltd. Most of the significant woodland is south of where the lots would be built, though creating them would still require clearing about 960 square metres.

Article content Building lots off Lakeshore would require clearing about 1,430 square metres. “We’ve done our best to answer the concerns of council and the public that we heard at the public meeting (in September),” Froussios said. “We feel that this proposal is the one that best achieves all those objectives, in terms of saving trees.” But issues remain, said Peter Lynch, whose house is next door to where one of the new builds would go. The setbacks are way off, he said, meaning the back of his neighbours house would be visible from his front window. “You don’t see that very often – houses being put in people’s front yards – because there’s policy that says you don’t,” Lynch said. Sarnia’s zoning bylaw says setbacks for infill builds should be averaged to match neighbouring properties. If normal setbacks are applied, the same amount of woodland gets cut down whether the houses are built off of Lakeshore Road or the proposed Tudor Close West extension, Lynch said. “The only reason they’re doing it is to create an alleged woodland saving justification that’s really not there,” he said. Having the houses closer to the beach also creates beach rights issues, he said, as the new builds won’t have rights to the section of beach used by others on Tudor Close West. Worries are those who move in will use it anyway. “Because they’re right across the street from it,” Lynch said. It’s much further to get to the beach from Lakeshore Road, and other options are available, he said.

Article content The two other houses, to be built north of the proposed Tudor Close West extension, would have their own private beach, he said. Neighbours would have preferred no extra houses on the lot at all, to better protect the woodland – a single house currently exists near the water – but did not appeal council’s September decision because it was a reasonable compromise between habitat protection and development, Lynch said. “But that was council’s decision,” he said. Wicks is also asking for the holding provision to be lifted to start work on the two lakefront houses, while details for the others are still worked out, Froussios said. “As long as everything is acceptable to the conservation authority and other departments.” Lynch said lifting the holding provision is premature until the lot dimensions are determined and the specifics of the tree replacement plan are worked out, including where in Sarnia the replacement trees will be planted. City staff recommendations are being worked out and will be released publicly closer to the April 19 meeting, said planning and economic development manager Eric Hyatt. Details about the proposal are available at speakupsarnia.ca/834-lakeshore-road. tkula@postmedia.com

