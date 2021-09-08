Yellow ribbons mark World Suicide Prevention Day in Sarnia area

Residents in the Sarnia area are being encouraged to display yellow ribbons leading up to Friday’s World Suicide Prevention Day as a way of promoting understanding about suicide and those impacted by it.

“The simple act of tying a yellow ribbon or posting an encouraging sign, helps remind others that they are not alone,” the Sarnia Lambton Suicide Prevention Committee said in a news release.

The committee is holding an online event Thursday, 7 p.m., to commemorate World Suicide Prevention Day and hear from community members who have taken action to end the stigma and prevent suicide. Groups and individuals taking part include TFT Talk for Tamara, A Voice for Steph, the Mike Harvey Foundation and Spoken Hope.

Information about the free online presentation can be found at www.eventbrite.ca/e/creating-hope-through-action-world-suicide-prevention-day-2021-tickets-168367282073.

“There is no reason that anyone has to die by suicide and if we all do our part, we can prevent those deaths that do happen and the devastating impact that they have,” the committee said.