Article content

A young Sarnia man was convicted Tuesday of impaired driving in connection to a crash last fall that Sarnia police said sent sparks flying from fallen hydro wires and caused a power outage.

Andrew Croteau, who represented himself in court, told the judge he was “completely OK” with the punishment – a $1,600 fine and one-year driving ban – suggested by the Crown.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man, 20, convicted of impaired driving after crash zaps power to Sarnia neighbourhood Back to video

“Just glad nobody got hurt,” he said.

Justice Krista Lynn Leszczynski agreed.

“As you’ve acknowledged, you’re very lucky that you didn’t hurt yourself or get killed as a result of a collision while you were impaired or that you didn’t hurt or kill someone else,” she said before imposing the penalties.

The incident took place around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 25 – three days before Croteau’s 20th birthday. The court heard he was driving a black Chevrolet pickup truck that Wednesday night on Lakeshore Road near Modeland Road when he lost control after going through an S-bend. The pickup spun sideways and struck the pole before coming to rest against some trees in the front yard of a nearby home.