Man, 34, arrested just as he’s released from Sarnia Jail

Observer staff
May 15, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sarnia Jail
Sarnia Jail

A 34-year-old man’s release from the Sarnia Jail was short-lived.

Just as he was getting out Friday, Chatham-Kent police arrested and charged him with multiple offences. The charges include possession of stolen property over $5,000, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief under $5,000, and failure to comply with release.

The man was held in custody pending a future court date.

