Man, 47, arrested after swimming across St. Clair River from Sarnia to U.S.

A 47-year-old man was arrested by U.S. border officials after swimming across the St. Clair River from Sarnia to Port Huron, Mich., police say.

The U.K. man refused help from emergency responders Thursday evening while swimming across the frigid river near the Blue Water Bridge, but received medical attention before being arrested upon his arrival at Michigan’s border.

The suspect, who wasn’t named, allegedly told U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials he wanted to work there. But he was arrested and deported back to Canada.

The U.S. Coast Guard and St. Clair County Sheriff Marine Division were also involved in the incident.