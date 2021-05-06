





Article content A 25-year-old Southwestern Ontario man has been convicted of aggravated assault after a fight between two former junior hockey players outside a Grand Bend bar nearly two years ago left one of them with a permanent brain injury. Defence lawyer Scott Cowan argued his client, Cole Willemsen, acted in self-defence during the Canada Day 2019 altercation that caused Kyle Hern’s brain to bleed, leading to a “massive” stroke. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man convicted of aggravated assault after bar fight between ex-junior hockey players causes brain injury Back to video But at the conclusion of his 30-minute decision, Superior Court Justice John Desotti called Willemsen’s actions “unreasonable” and said he was out to “vindicate” or “effect some sort of physical revenge” on behalf of his friends. “In the result, the defence of self-defence fails and there shall be a finding of guilty,” Desotti said Thursday in a Zoom-based Sarnia courtroom due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Ontario’s stay-at-home order. Willemsen, standing in a different location wearing a dark dress shirt, showed little emotion upon learning the verdict. He will be sentenced on June 8.

Article content The court heard Hern was rushed to hospital after being knocked unconscious outside Willie’s Beach Bar in Grand Bend on July 1, 2019. His head struck a curb after Willemsen punched him in the left jaw. Both men, who briefly played for the Exeter Hawks Junior C hockey team during different seasons, were kicked out of the bar on the heels of a night of heavy drinking and arguing. The spats were tied to Hern’s arrest about two weeks earlier on allegations of assault and sexual assault. After the dispute spilled into the parking lot, Willemsen walked away and made a gesture he was done with the discussion. Hern walked in the same direction and multiple witnesses heard him yell a derogatory word at passersby in the area. Willemsen claimed he felt threatened. “While his conduct was aggressive, I cannot conclude that these expressions were directed at the accused,” Desotti said. Willemsen walked back to Hern’s location – the middle of Main Street in the busy beach town – and landed the blow. Desotti said there was “no evidence that the accused was in any imminent danger” and pointed out Willemsen returned to where Hern was standing. Hern was initially released from hospital but returned the next afternoon after his speech and mobility became “limited.” He was diagnosed with a blood clot, which led to a brain bleed and the “massive” stroke. “He has no memory of the incident,” Desotti said while reviewing the facts. Hern needed multiple surgeries and was later diagnosed with an acquired brain injury that left him non-verbal, paralyzed on his right side, and unable to walk.

Article content An online fundraiser was launched for him a couple of days later. Supplied He was admitted to the Parkwood Institute in London for medical care and rehabilitation. The 22-year-old has since been able to develop limited speech and walking – with assistance. About two weeks prior to the altercation, Hern was arrested by Huron OPP and charged with assault and sexual assault tied to two separate allegations and complainants. The sexual assault charges were dropped soon after his injury. The assault charges were withdrawn this past January as the Crown’s office felt there wasn’t a public interest in proceeding with the prosecutions. @ObserverTerry tbridge@postmedia.com

