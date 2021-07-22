A Southwestern Ontario man was sentenced Thursday to jail for a second impaired-driving conviction, this time on an unseasonably warm and busy fall day in Grand Bend.

“In a busy place on a busy day with a high blood-alcohol level,” Justice Deborah Austin said in a Sarnia courtroom as she imposed a 30-day, weekends-based sentence.

Man jailed for driving impaired during 'busy day' in Grand Bend

The court heard Chance Huff was pulled over by an OPP officer on Main Street in the beach town around 4 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2020. Assistant Crown attorney Nila Mulpuru pointed out the area was “unusually busy for a November weekend” due to mild weather.

The officer, who stopped the silver 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup truck because Huff wasn’t wearing a seatbelt while accelerating “heavily” behind a Lamborghini, saw several empty beer cans and an open bottle of vodka in the cab. The officer also noticed Huff had an “extremely” red eye and his breath had the “strong” smell of alcohol.

The 24-year-old Ridgetown resident admitted he had a “prior DUI,” but claimed he hadn’t drank since 11 p.m. the previous night. But he failed a roadside breath test, was arrested and taken to headquarters for testing. Results showed he had between 205 and 213 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

The legal limit is 80.

“These were extremely high readings – over twice the legal limit in the daytime,” Mulpuru said. “This vehicle was travelling on a well-populated, well-travelled roadway, placing the community at great risk.”

Huff, now 25, pleaded guilty Thursday to one charge of being over the legal limit within two hours of driving. Mulpuru pointed out the Crown didn’t have a choice but to ask for at least 30 days in jail, along with a two-year driving ban, as this was his second conviction in a five-year period.