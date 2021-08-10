Man jailed for threatening to blow up Walpole Island gas station

A 33-year-old Walpole Island man was sentenced Tuesday to four months in jail for threatening to blow up a gas station at the First Nation between Sarnia and Chatham.

But if lawyers on both sides hadn’t agreed on 120 days, Lakota Isaac could have spent even more time behind bars.

“In the context of your record, I have to say a much more significant jail sentence could well be justified here,” said Justice Deborah Austin, adding the “set of facts was very alarming to hear about.”

The facts she heard started on Friday, May 28, when Walpole Island police were called about Isaac, a disqualified driver, stealing his father’s red 1996 GMC Sierra. An officer found him at the Gen 7 Fuel about to pump gas into the pickup and told him he was under arrest.

Isaac made multiple attempts to get back into the truck despite the officer’s orders, and he was eventually shot twice with a stun gun.

“But it was not effective,” assistant Crown attorney Aniko Coughlan said.

That’s when Isaac walked away with a green torch-style lighter in his hand.

“And threatened to burn and blow up the gas station while attempting to get closer to the fuel-pump nozzle,” Coughlan said. “The officer told Lakota that he would shoot him if he tried. The officer believed this threat to be real, feared for his safety and feared for the safety of the public in attendance.”

The nozzle was on the ground and the gas station had “heavy” customer traffic at the time, the court heard. Isaac started co-operating with police when a second officer showed up and he was arrested.

“Certainly a very frightening incident – not only for other customers, the owners of the gas station, but police officers,” Coughlan said.