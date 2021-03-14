March 14: Sarnia area’s COVID-19 case count up 18 on the eve of lockdown

Article content

On the eve of the Sarnia area returning to lockdown, 18 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday by the local health unit.

The region had 171 active cases – one more than Saturday – Lambton public health posted on its website. Bluewater Health reported six COVID-19-positive patients were in Sarnia hospital.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. March 14: Sarnia area’s COVID-19 case count up 18 on the eve of lockdown Back to video

The region’s death toll was still 46. It’s almost been a month since the last fatality was reported.

One of the area’s 10 outbreaks ended Sunday, but those figures on the health unit’s website aren’t updated on weekends. Six local long-term care and retirement homes, an emergency shelter in Sarnia, an unidentified local business, and three schools – two in Sarnia and one in Alvinston – were dealing with outbreaks as of the most recent update.

Voluntary asymptomatic testing for students throughout the region began this weekend. In the meantime, school board officials are urging students to avoid get-togethers to help stop the spread of the virus.

Vaccines continue to be distributed to eligible residents at clinics and by mobile teams, but the area overseen by Lambton public health will be moved to grey (lockdown) Monday morning, Ontario announced Friday.

It’s a tough blow, Sarnia’s mayor said shortly after the decision.