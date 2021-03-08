March 8: Sarnia area’s COVID-19 caseload climbs again

Article content

Lambton public health reported 22 new local cases of COVID-19 Monday in its daily online report.

That takes the total number of local cases since the pandemic began to 2,254. The health unit said there were 155 active cases, which was up 10 from Sunday’s report. The number of resolved cases increased 12 to 2,053. The number of deaths was unchanged at 46.

There were six active outbreaks, including a pair declared by the health unit this past weekend. The first was at Queen Elizabeth II elementary school in Sarnia, where one staff member and one student tested positive. The second was at Lambton Meadowview Villa, a long-term care home operated by Lambton County just outside of Petrolia. A staff member tested positive there.

Residents of the home and their families were notified, the health unit said in a statement.

“Our priority is the continued care and well-being of the people who live at Lambton Meadowview Villa, along with their families and our staff,” Jane Joris, general manager of the county’s long-term care division, said in the statement. “We are actively working with Lambton public health and following the guidance provided to us.”