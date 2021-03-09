March 9: Sarnia area COVID-19 case increase slows

Article content

Amid a multi-day significant increase in the Sarnia area’s COVID-19 caseload, a small rise was reported Tuesday while the number of active cases dropped.

Just five new cases were confirmed by Lambton public health for an overall total of 2,259 while 141 were considered active, 14 fewer than Monday. An additional 19 were deemed resolved for a total of 2,072.

The death toll was still 46 and there continued to be six active outbreaks. Updated figures weren’t immediately available, but an elementary school, an emergency shelter, the jail and a long-term care home in Sarnia, an unidentified area business and a Petrolia long-term care facility were all dealing with outbreaks Monday.

A dozen Lambton Kent District school board schools and five St. Clair Catholic District school board facilities had at least one confirmed case linked to them Tuesday, but all of them – including, Queen Elizabeth II in Sarnia, the lone school classified as an outbreak – were still open.

Bluewater Health reported four COVID-19-positive patients in Sarnia hospital Tuesday.

The vaccination rollout continues, with area residents age 90 and older being targeted. A 94-year-old Sarnia woman was the first to receive a dose this past weekend.

The region overseen by Lambton public health continues to be in red, the fourth of five levels in Ontario’s colour-coded restriction system.