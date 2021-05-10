





Share this Story: COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Sarnia seniors’ home and hospital

COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Sarnia seniors’ home and hospital Photo by File Photo

Article content For the first time in more than a month, a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared inside a Sarnia-area seniors’ home. The active incident, reported by Lambton public health, was at Afton Park Place. Five staff and two residents at the Sarnia long-term care facility tested positive as of Monday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Sarnia seniors’ home and hospital Back to video A spokesperson from the health unit said the majority of residents there are fully vaccinated, as they’ve received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while most staff have also been given at least one shot. No more information was available due to privacy concerns, the spokesperson said. Retirement and long-term care homes throughout the province were hit hard by the first two waves of the pandemic, but the effects of the third wave have been largely blunted as those residents were targeted during the initial stages of the vaccine rollout earlier this year. The last local outbreak was declared March 31 at Vision Nursing Home, where just one positive test – a staffer – turned up, but an outbreak declared eight days earlier at Rosewood retirement home was more widespread, with 19 residents and two staff testing positive.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content This is the second incident at Afton. Two residents and three staff tested positive over a two-week period starting in mid-March. An outbreak was also declared Monday afternoon inside the Sarnia hospital’s acute medicine unit, Bluewater Health said. A spokesperson said three patients, but no staff, tested positive. An outbreak is atomically triggered under Ontario’s guidelines after two or more linked positive hospital-acquired cases surface within a two-week period and there’s evidence of transmission within a single unit of the hospital, Bluewater Health said. “Contact tracing is underway, and over the next 48 hours we will determine appropriate next steps to ensure continued care and safety of both our staff and patients,” the hospital group said in a statement. Safety measures have been enhanced while new admissions to the medicine program will be to the general medicine unit. The emergency department is still open and scheduled appointments for clinics and surgeries won’t be interrupted, the organization said. “There are no other operational changes to report at this time,” the statement said. This is the third outbreak at the Sarnia hospital since January. Six staff tested positive during each of the previous two incidents and five total patients. The local health unit was dealing with three other active outbreaks Monday at unidentified businesses linked to between three and nine cases each.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Four new local COVID-19 cases were also confirmed Monday. Of the region’s 3,332 cases since the pandemic began, 3,194 were considered resolved while 82 were still active. At least 451 have screened positive for a variant of concern. Fourteen COVID-19-positive patients were in hospital, Bluewater Health reported. The region’s death toll still stood at 56. Residents age 50 and older were able to start booking appointments at local COVID-19 vaccine clinics as of late last week, but the health unit asked for patience as appointments were filling up quickly. Appointments can be booked through the health unit’s registration page. People with questions or needing assistance can call the dedicated vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222 or visit the contact us portion of the health unit’s website. More than 53,000 shots – about 45 per cent of the eligible population – have been administered by the health unit, hospital, doctors and pharmacies as of last week. Most of them have been first doses. @ObserverTerry tbridge@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sarnia