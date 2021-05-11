‘A number of groups’ being added to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list this week: Sarnia-area health unit
Article content
The local health unit says it’s opening up eligibility for “a number of groups” of Sarnia and Lambton County residents to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments this week.
Essential front-line workers who can’t work from home under Ontario’s second phase of the rollout are eligible as of Tuesday, Lambton public health said. This includes staff at grocery stores, restaurants, and in the transportation and construction industries – but they must live or work locally, the health unit said.
‘A number of groups’ being added to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list this week: Sarnia-area health unit Back to video
Starting Thursday, all residents age 40 and older can also start booking appointments. The age limit was 50 Tuesday.
People with health conditions classified between at-risk and highest-risk, such as dementia and diabetes, can also continue registering, the health unit said.
Appointments can be made through the health unit’s registration page.
“Please be patient as clinics are booking up quickly. If clinics are fully booked, check back often. Additional clinics will be added as vaccine supply is confirmed,” the health unit said in a statement.
The organization also posted a Tweet Tuesday morning advising residents it was dealing with a system delay affecting the update of its online booking system.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and we expect to have the system updated soon. Please check the website for status updates,” the Tweet said.
Advertisement
Article content
Ontario also recently announced certain groups, such as high-risk health-care workers, dialysis patients, and all First Nations, Inuit and Métis residents can sign up to get their second doses earlier than the initial four-month interval.
“Booking details are in process and more information will be provided soon,” the local health unit said of those groups.
People with questions or needing assistance can call the new dedicated vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222 or visit the contact us portion of the health unit’s website.
More than 54,000 shots – about 46 per cent of the eligible population – have been administered by the health unit, hospital, doctors and pharmacies as of last week. Most of them have been first doses.
Four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday in the Sarnia area – the same number for the second day in a row – by the health unit. Of the region’s 3,336 cases since the pandemic began, 3,207 were considered resolved while 73 were still active. At least 461 have screened positive for a variant of concern.
Seventeen COVID-19-positive patients were in hospital – three more than the previous day – Bluewater Health reported. An outbreak was declared Monday inside the Sarnia hospital’s acute medicine unit after three patients tested positive. Safety measures have been enhanced while new admissions to the medicine program will be to the general medicine unit.
The emergency department is still open and scheduled appointments for clinics and surgeries won’t be interrupted, the hospital group said. No staff have tested positive as of Tuesday morning.
Another active outbreak was at Afton Park Place. Five staff and two residents at the Sarnia long-term care facility tested positive as of Monday.
The health unit was also dealing with two other active outbreaks at unidentified businesses linked to three cases each.
The region’s death toll still stood at 56.
@ObserverTerry
tbridge@postmedia.com