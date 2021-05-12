May 12: Almost half of the Sarnia area has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

About 47 per cent of the eligible population in Sarnia and Lambton County have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, the local health unit says.

More than 55,000 shots – the vast majority first doses – have been administered by Lambton public health and local hospitals, doctors and pharmacies.

Those figures are expected to climb as all residents age 40 and older can start booking appointments as of Thursday. Essential frontline employees who can’t work from home under Ontario’s second phase of the rollout also became eligible as of Tuesday. This includes staff at grocery stores, restaurants, and in the transportation and construction industries – but they must live or work locally, the health unit said.

People with health conditions classified between at-risk and highest-risk, such as dementia and diabetes, can also continue registering.

Appointments can be made through the health unit’s registration page. But officials are urging patience and persistence as clinics are booking up quickly. People with questions or needing assistance can call the new dedicated vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222 or visit the contact us portion of the health unit’s website.