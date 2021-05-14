May 14: Eight new COVID-19 cases in Sarnia area

On the heels of back-to-back days of double-digit increases, eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday in the Sarnia by the local health unit.

Of the 3,377 cases since the pandemic began, 3,232 were considered resolved while 89 were still active, Lambton public health reported. At least 483 have screened positive for a variant of concern.

Nineteen COVID-19-positive patients were in hospital Friday, Bluewater Health reported. Four patients and three staff at Sarnia’s hospital have tested positive after an outbreak was declared earlier this week inside the acute medicine unit. But safety measures have been enhanced, the emergency department is still open and scheduled appointments for clinics and surgeries won’t be interrupted, hospital officials said.

Another active outbreak at Afton Park Place involves seven staff and two residents at the Sarnia long-term care facility. The health unit was also dealing with two other active outbreaks at unidentified businesses linked to three cases each.