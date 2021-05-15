May 15: Sixteen new COVID-19 cases in Sarnia area
Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday in the Sarnia area by the local health unit.
Of the 3,393 cases since the pandemic began, 3,244 were considered resolved while 93 were still active, Lambton public health reported.
At least 492 have screened positive for variants of concern. The majority are the variant believed to have originated in the U.K., but a handful of cases have also been connected to the version first identified in Brazil.
The “new, more contagious variants” is one of the key reasons Ontario said late last week the blanket stay-at-home order in place will be extended at least two more weeks beyond its original expiration date.
Fifteen COVID-19-positive patients – four less than the previous day – were in hospital Saturday, Bluewater Health reported. Four patients and three staff at Sarnia’s hospital tested positive after an outbreak was declared last week inside the acute medicine unit. But safety measures have been enhanced, the emergency department is still open and scheduled appointments for clinics and surgeries won’t be interrupted, the hospital group said.
Another active outbreak was at Afton Park Place long-term care home in Sarnia, where seven staff and two residents tested positive. The health unit was also dealing with two other outbreaks at unidentified businesses linked to three cases each.
The region’s death toll still stood at 56.
The age limit for eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines in the Lambton public health region dropped late last week from 50 to 40. It also opened up to essential front-line employees who can’t work from home under Ontario’s second phase of the rollout and to people with certain health conditions.
Appointments can be made through the health unit’s registration page, but officials have preached patience as the list of eligible residents continues to grow. The health unit also said it will contact residents about their second doses and asked them not to use the online system.
More than 55,000 shots – the vast majority first doses – have been given by the health unit, hospitals, doctors and pharmacies. That represents about 47 per cent of the eligible population.
