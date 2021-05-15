May 15: Sixteen new COVID-19 cases in Sarnia area

Article content

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday in the Sarnia area by the local health unit.

Of the 3,393 cases since the pandemic began, 3,244 were considered resolved while 93 were still active, Lambton public health reported.

At least 492 have screened positive for variants of concern. The majority are the variant believed to have originated in the U.K., but a handful of cases have also been connected to the version first identified in Brazil.

The “new, more contagious variants” is one of the key reasons Ontario said late last week the blanket stay-at-home order in place will be extended at least two more weeks beyond its original expiration date.

Fifteen COVID-19-positive patients – four less than the previous day – were in hospital Saturday, Bluewater Health reported. Four patients and three staff at Sarnia’s hospital tested positive after an outbreak was declared last week inside the acute medicine unit. But safety measures have been enhanced, the emergency department is still open and scheduled appointments for clinics and surgeries won’t be interrupted, the hospital group said.