May 16: Another Sarnia-Lambton resident dies from COVID-19, health unit says

Five new COVID-19 cases were also confirmed Sunday by the health unit. Of the 3,398 cases since the pandemic began, 3,255 were considered resolved while 86 were still active.

It’s the first COVID-19-related death the health unit has reported this month after six local residents died in April . Bluewater Health has reported multiple deaths in recent weeks – 45 in total over the last year-plus – but most have been patients brought to Sarnia’s hospital from other areas of the province amid a strain on the health-care system. Fourteen COVID-19-positive patients – one less than the previous day – were in hospital Sunday, the hospital group reported.

Lambton public health reported Sunday the region’s 57 th death linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. No information about the latest fatality was immediately available.

At least 492 have screened positive for variants of concern. The majority are the variant believed to have originated in the U.K., but a handful of cases have also been connected to the version first identified in Brazil.

The “new, more contagious variants” is one of the key reasons Ontario said late last week the blanket stay-at-home order in place will be extended at least two more weeks beyond its original expiration date. Anti-lockdown protests were held throughout the province Saturday, including in Sarnia, on the heels the province’s announcement.

The local health unit was also dealing with four active outbreaks. At least four patients and three staff – figures aren’t updated on weekends by the health unit – at Sarnia’s hospital tested positive after an outbreak was declared last week inside the acute medicine unit. But safety measures have been enhanced, the emergency department is still open and scheduled appointments for clinics and surgeries won’t be interrupted, the hospital group said.

Another active outbreak was at Afton Park Place long-term care home in Sarnia, where at least seven staff and two residents tested positive. Two unidentified businesses were linked to a minimum of three cases each.

The age limit for eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines in the Lambton public health region dropped late last week from 50 to 40. It also opened up to essential front-line employees who can’t work from home under Ontario’s second phase of the rollout and to people with certain health conditions.

Appointments can be made through the health unit’s registration page, but officials have preached patience as the list of eligible residents continues to grow. The health unit also said it will contact residents about their second doses and asked them not to use the online system.

More than 55,000 shots – the vast majority first doses – have been given by the health unit, hospitals, doctors and pharmacies as of last week. That represents about 47 per cent of the eligible population.

