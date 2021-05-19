Surpassing 50 per cent of COVID-19 vaccine first doses a ‘nice milestone’: Ranade

Article content

Surpassing the 50 per cent mark in eligible Sarnia-Lambton residents with at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is a “nice milestone,” the region’s top doctor says, but so is being able to open up eligibility this week to a broader group.

This means more shipments are on the way, allowing the health unit to be less concerned with restricting or prioritizing who gets injections, Dr. Sudit Ranade said.

“Which is really great,” he said Wednesday. “I think that those are really good things to celebrate.”

More than 61,000 shots – the vast majority first doses – have been given by the health unit, hospitals, doctors and pharmacies, according to figures released Wednesday by Lambton public health. That represents about 51 per cent of the eligible population, the health unit reported.

Residents as young as 12, or who are turning 12 this year, are eligible to book vaccine appointments at the mass immunization clinic in Point Edward. The previous age limit in the region was 40 and older.