Surpassing 50 per cent of COVID-19 vaccine first doses a ‘nice milestone’: Ranade
Surpassing the 50 per cent mark in eligible Sarnia-Lambton residents with at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is a “nice milestone,” the region’s top doctor says, but so is being able to open up eligibility this week to a broader group.
This means more shipments are on the way, allowing the health unit to be less concerned with restricting or prioritizing who gets injections, Dr. Sudit Ranade said.
“Which is really great,” he said Wednesday. “I think that those are really good things to celebrate.”
More than 61,000 shots – the vast majority first doses – have been given by the health unit, hospitals, doctors and pharmacies, according to figures released Wednesday by Lambton public health. That represents about 51 per cent of the eligible population, the health unit reported.
Residents as young as 12, or who are turning 12 this year, are eligible to book vaccine appointments at the mass immunization clinic in Point Edward. The previous age limit in the region was 40 and older.
Ranade said he wants to keep pushing for as much first-dose coverage of the local population as possible.
“But it’s good,” he said of surpassing the halfway mark. “I’m very happy about it.”
Appointments can be made through the health unit’s registration page, but officials have preached patience as the list of eligible residents continues to grow. The health unit also said it will contact residents about their second doses and asked them not to use the online system.
BLUEWATER HEALTH RAMPING BACK UP
Meanwhile, Bluewater Health officials said Wednesday they’re moving forward with a provincially approved plan to gradually resume surgeries that aren’t considered an emergency or urgent.
Elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures were restricted by Ontario in April amid the pandemic’s third wave while patients from other regions were sent to hospitals in Southwestern Ontario, including 21 in Sarnia. Eleven COVID-19-positive patients were in hospital Wednesday.
But with the surge slowing, the local hospital will begin rescheduling surgeries and procedures that are not expected to require in-patient resources, Bluewater Health said in a statement.
“Patients will be notified of opportunities to reschedule surgeries and other appointments,” the statement said. “Those who are waiting for surgery will hear directly from their physician’s/surgeon’s office.”
COVID-19 policies and procedures, including visitor restrictions, are still in place, the hospital group said. More information will be coming soon, it added.
SIXTEEN NEW COVID-19 CASES
Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were also confirmed Wednesday by the health unit. Of the 3,427 cases since the pandemic began, 3,298 were considered resolved while 71 were still active. At least 526 have screened positive for variants of concern.
The region’s death toll was still 58.
The local health unit was also dealing with four active outbreaks, including the Sarnia hospital’s acute medicine unit, Afton Park Place long-term care home in Sarnia, and two unidentified businesses.
“They’re largely stable,” Ranade said. “It’s one case here and there added on, but nothing that looks like it’s uncontrollable, so that’s reassuring.”
