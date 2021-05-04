May 4: Seven new COVID-19 cases in Sarnia area

Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday in the Sarnia area by the local health unit.

Of the region’s 3,269 cases since the pandemic began, 3,139 were considered resolved while 74 were still active, Lambton public health reported. At least 400 have screened positive for a variant of concern.

Thirteen COVID-19-positive patients were in hospital Tuesday, Bluewater Health reported.

The region’s death toll still stood at 56.

The health unit was also dealing with five active outbreaks, including a new one declared Monday at an unidentified local business. Two other unnamed workplaces were also dealing with outbreaks. They were linked to between three and nine cases.

Twelve Lambton College students have been instructed to self-isolate after an outbreak was declared April 19 inside the Sarnia school’s on-site residence. Another one is at the North Lambton childcare centre in Watford, where a staff member and a child both tested positive April 23.