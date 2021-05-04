May 4: Seven new COVID-19 cases in Sarnia area
Article content
Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday in the Sarnia area by the local health unit.
Of the region’s 3,269 cases since the pandemic began, 3,139 were considered resolved while 74 were still active, Lambton public health reported. At least 400 have screened positive for a variant of concern.
May 4: Seven new COVID-19 cases in Sarnia area Back to video
Thirteen COVID-19-positive patients were in hospital Tuesday, Bluewater Health reported.
The region’s death toll still stood at 56.
The health unit was also dealing with five active outbreaks, including a new one declared Monday at an unidentified local business. Two other unnamed workplaces were also dealing with outbreaks. They were linked to between three and nine cases.
Twelve Lambton College students have been instructed to self-isolate after an outbreak was declared April 19 inside the Sarnia school’s on-site residence. Another one is at the North Lambton childcare centre in Watford, where a staff member and a child both tested positive April 23.
Advertisement
Article content
The local health unit unveiled a new dedicated COVID-19 vaccine call centre Monday. The system, meant to increase call capacity and provide improved access to information and support, will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the health unit said. It includes a waiting room for callers when agents are busy featuring pre-recorded messages with important information, the health unit said.
The new call centre’s phone number is 226-254-8222. But the health unit is still encouraging people to book their vaccine appointments online at getthevaccine.ca.
Lambton public health’s main phone number is still taking calls during business hours for people wanting to speak to staff about all other COVID-19 topics, including contact tracing, and non-coronavirus services and programs.
As of Friday, residents age 55 and older can register for vaccine appointments. People age 40 and older can also get the AstraZeneca vaccine at five local pharmacies and some doctors’ offices.
More than 47,000 injections – the majority being first doses – have been administered locally, which represents about 40 per cent of the eligible population, the health unit said late last week.
@ObserverTerry
tbridge@postmedia.com