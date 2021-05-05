May 5: New COVID-19 cases and an outbreak in Sarnia area but vaccine doses surpasses 52K
Article content
Eighteen new COVID-19 cases and one new outbreak were confirmed in the Sarnia area Wednesday by the local health unit.
But Lambton public health also reported more than 52,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given to local residents, which represents about 45 per cent of the eligible population before the age cut-off line is expected to lower again later this week.
May 5: New COVID-19 cases and an outbreak in Sarnia area but vaccine doses surpasses 52K Back to video
Of the region’s 3,287 cases since the pandemic began, 3,147 were considered resolved while 84 were still active, the health unit reported. At least 412 have screened positive for a variant of concern. The area’s overall rate of cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days was 53.
The latest outbreak was at an unidentified local business. Three other unnamed workplaces, Lambton College’s on-site residence, and the North Lambton childcare centre in Watford also had outbreaks.
Thirteen COVID-19-positive patients were in hospital Tuesday, Bluewater Health reported. The region’s death toll still stood at 56.
Advertisement
Article content
All Ontario residents age 55 and older can register for vaccine appointments, but the local health unit’s vaccine task force said Wednesday people age 50 and older will be able to register later this week.
“The second group of essential workers is expected to open the week of May 10,” the task force added in a statement.
The first group of essential workers includes people who can’t work from home, such as school staff, childcare and licensed foster-care workers, faith leaders who provide end-of-life care, and agriculture and farming and food manufacturing workers. Vaccinations are also currently being given to people with eligible health conditions along with one essential caregiver for those with the highest risk health conditions, the group said.
Health Canada announced Wednesday the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can now be given to children as young as 12. The previous age limit was 16.
Residents age 40 and older can also get the AstraZeneca vaccine at five local pharmacies and some doctors’ offices.
The local health unit unveiled a new dedicated COVID-19 vaccine call centre this week. The phone number is 226-254-8222 and is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but the health unit is still encouraging people to book their vaccine appointments online at getthevaccine.ca.
Lambton public health’s main phone number is still taking calls during business hours for people wanting to speak to staff about all other COVID-19 topics, including contact tracing, and non-coronavirus services and programs.
@ObserverTerry
tbridge@postmedia.com