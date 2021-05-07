May 7: Fourteen new COVID-19 cases in Sarnia area

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday in the Sarnia area by the local health unit.

Of the region’s 3,310 cases since the pandemic began, 3,165 were considered resolved while 89 were still active, Lambton public health reported. At least 415 have screened positive for a variant of concern.

Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health, said the previous day local case figures are low, but fluctuating.

“The virus is very much present, very much circulating, even if the numbers are lower than in other places like the (Greater Toronto Area),” he said. “It’s still here.”

The health unit was dealing with three active outbreaks Friday, all unnamed workplaces. But that figure was cut in half from two days earlier.

Thirteen COVID-positive patients were in hospital Friday, Bluewater Health reported.

The region’s death toll still stood at 56.

Residents age 50 and older – the previous age limit was 55 – were able to start snapping up time slots at local COVID-19 vaccine clinics as of Thursday, but the health unit asked for patience as appointments were filling up quickly.