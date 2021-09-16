This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content More Sarnia-Lambton residents are now eligible to get a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the local health unit says. Lambton public health said more people who’ve already had two shots but “face the highest risk of serious illness from the virus” can now sign up for a followup injection. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. More Sarnia-Lambton residents eligible for third doses of COVID-19 vaccine: health unit Back to video “it’s mainly for those who are suffering from some form of immunosuppression like those having active treatment for cancer,” Dr. Christopher Greensmith, Lambton’s interim acting medical officer of health, said Thursday during a conference call with local media. The health unit said the typical double-dose approach offers “strong” protection for the general public, but some more vulnerable people need a third shot for an “improved immune response.” Along with cancer patients who’ve had treatment within the past three months, certain organ transplant and antigen receptor recipients and people with “moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency” are also eligible. The health unit first announced the third-dose rollout about two weeks ago, but eligibility has expanded as of this week. For the full list of medical conditions and to register, visit bit.ly/39aMAvh.

Article content Lambton Public Health is expanding eligibility for third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to additional groups that face the highest risk of serious illness from the virus. Learn more: https://t.co/LxKTpNflFk pic.twitter.com/lEnQAmsAfB — LambtonPublicHealth (@lambton_ph) September 16, 2021 But there needs to be at least eight weeks between second and third doses and residents have to bring proof of eligibility to their appointments. Staff at clinics have recently had to turn away some people who didn’t have the proper paperwork with them, Greensmith said. “We can’t accept those on face value,” he said. “They need proof of their eligibility from their health-care provider, be it their specialist or primary-care provider.” As previously announced, people living in long-term care facilities, certain retirement homes, and First Nations elder-care lodges can also get a third dose, but there has to be five months between shots two and three. Greensmith said they’re working with local homes to have them offer the shots themselves. “As opposed to requiring us starting to come and help them, although we are available to do that,” he said. About 79.5 per cent of the local 12-plus population had a single dose based on the health unit’s latest figures and more than 74 per cent were considered fully vaccinated. About 178,000 total shots have been injected in local arms by the health unit, hospitals, pharmacies and doctors’ offices. “We have a ways to go yet to get to our target,” Greensmith said. “We’re not there. We need about 30,000 more doses to get that above the 90 per cent (threshold).” Ontario’s mandatory vaccine passport policy for non-essential settings such as indoor dining and bars starts next Wednesday.

Article content Eleven new local COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday by the health unit. Of the 3,740 cases since the pandemic began, 3,636 were considered resolved while 35 were still active. “Most of those are under the age of 40,” Greensmith said. “It’s still predominately a disease of the unvaccinated.” A total of 545 cases have screened positive for variants of concern, with 88 linked to Delta. The local death toll was still 69 and there were no active outbreaks. Bluewater Health reported it had two COVID-positive patients in hospital. Cases have been linked to both of the main school boards throughout the region but all schools were still open. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

